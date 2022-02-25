Osinbajo leads FG’s reparation efforts to Borno, approves shared facilities for NSMEs

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has led the Federal Government’s reparation efforts to Borno State even as he commissioned projects executed by the state government and headlined the 30th edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic, which held in the state.

Osinbajo, who was hosted by the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, visited the holding camp of thousands of returnees who had fled the state during the worst days of the insurgency, where he interacted with them and delivered President Muhammadu Buhari’s message of hope and restoration.

He informed them that the President recently set up a Repatriation Committee which he was asked to Chair, with the Borno State Governor as Vice Chair.

According to the VP, the Presidential Committee: “Will take care of you and return you to your homes. We are going to do the best that we can so that you can continue with your life and do your work. By the grace of God, all will be well with you, God bless you.”

At the MSMEs Clinic, the Vice President emphasised that in furtherance of its efforts towards providing infrastructure and improving the business environment, the Federal Government would continue to work with private sector partners to support the MSMEs sector.

He also commissioned a number of projects, including the Legacy Doctors’ Quarters and the Resilience Commercial Centre, a business hub facility.

