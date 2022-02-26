Osinbajo leads FG’s reparation efforts to Borno

… approves shared facilities for NSMEs

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has led the federal government reparation efforts to Borno state even as he commissioned projects executed by the State Government and headlined the 30th edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic held in the State. Osinbajo, who was hosted by the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, visited the holding camp of thousands of returnees who had fled the State during the worst days of the insurgency, where he interacted with them and delivered President Muhammadu Buhari’s message of hope and restoration.

He informed them that the President recently set up a Repatriation Committee which he was asked to Chair, with the Borno State Governor as Vice Chair. According to the VP, the Presidential Committee “will take care of you and return you to your homes. We are going to do the best that we can so that you can continue with your life and do your work. By the grace of God, all will be well with you, God bless you.”

At the MSMEs Clinic, the Vice President emphasised that in furtherance of its efforts towards providing infrastructure and improving the business environment, the Federal government would con-commistinue to work with private sector partners to support the MSMEs sector. He also commissioned a number of projects, including the Legacy Doctors’ Quarters and the Resilience Commercial Centre, a business hub facility. Afterwards, he went to the Children Learning Centre, a school set up by the North-East Children’s Trust, a charity he had championed during his 60th birthday to support orphans who are victims of the insurgency in the North- East. There, the Vice President and the Governor interacted with the children who were obviously excited on seeing and meeting the him.

From the centre, the Vice President went to the palace of the Shehu of Borno,Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai, El-Kanemi of Borno, to pay courtesy call on the paramount ruler, where he spoke about his visit to the State, thanked the Shehu for his fatherly support and also commended the visionary leadership of Governor Zulum. In his remarks, the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai, praised the Buhari Administration for the restoration of peace in the State and the North- East in general, noting that the entire people of Borno were appreciative of government’s efforts and Prof. Osinbajo’s dedication to the cause of peace in the region. Commending the Federal Government for ensuring the restoration of peace in Borno, Zulum thanked Osinbajo for his personal commitment, stating that “we want to thank you for the enormous contributions that you have been making towards to the reinstatement of the displaced communities in Borno State.”

