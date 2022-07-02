Osinbajo leaves for Ghana to attend ECOWAS meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Saturday departed Lagos for Accra, Ghana to represent Nigeria at the 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government holding Sunday.

Osinbajo, standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari at the summit, will join other leaders to deliberate and take decisions on the political, security and humanitarian issues, among others, regarding the sub-region at the regular ECOWAS summit.

According to a release by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, the meeting will also review the situations in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, particularly towards restoring democratic rule.

West African leaders, have since 2020 held several sessions, including emergency meetings, dedicated to finding lasting solutions to the resurgence of coups in some of the countries in the sub-region.

At the summit Sunday, the Mediation and Security Council of ECOWAS will update leaders on political developments in the region and in the Sahel region.

