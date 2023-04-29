News

Osinbajo leaves for Nairobi, to speak at 2023 Mo Ibrahim forum

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has left for Nairo-bi, Kenya, to participate in the 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend with the theme “Global Africa.” The Mo Ibrahim Foundation, the organiser of the annual forum, was established in 2006 with a critical focus on the importance of good governance and leadership for Africa. The Forum, tagged; The Ibrahim Governance Week- end (IGW), will bring together leading voices from across Africa and beyond to discuss germane issues around the progress of the African Continent.

According to a release by his spokesman, Osinbajo was invited as one of the guest speakers alongside other world leaders such as Kenyan President, William Ruto, former President of the African Development Bank, Mr. Donald Kaberuka, and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, Director-General of the WTO, among others. Specifically, Osinbajo was to attend the IGW Africa Leadership opening ceremony yesterday and speak at the first session today. He would join other leaders to discuss “Africa’s Weight in the World, Highlighting the Continent’s Assets and Potentials.” At the opening ceremony, the 2021 Ibrahim Laureate President, Mahamadou Issoufou would be celebrated in person at an event to be attended by leaders from Africa and across the world. Besides participating in the IGW, the Vice President was also expected to hold bilateral meetings with President Ruto and the British Minister of State for Development and Africa, Rt. Hon. Andrew Mitchell MP.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Get to know LittyKavinci, an emerging Ohioan talent

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  As a city in America’s Midwest, Ohio has a proud history of contributing to the wider national discourse on issues affecting Black emancipation and other critical subjects. It has also produced some of the most innovative rap acts that defined the creative explosion of the 2010s including Kid Cudi and TrippieRedd. Another artist is […]
News

State of the Nation: New constitution, a must for Nigeria – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that a redesigned constitution is the only way to tackle the myriad of challenges facing the country. While emphasizing that for a new constitution to be achieved, Akeredolu stated that the yearnings and aspirations of the people must be reflected in the redesigned document as well as […]
News

N2.9bn Fraud: Court jails CEO ABD Energy Solution Ltd, Kenneth Amadi

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ABD Energy Solution Ltd, Kenneth Ndubuisi Amadi, was yesterday, convicted and sentenced to 18 months imprisonment by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, as a result of his involvement in fraud to the tune of N2.9 billion. The judge convicted Amadi for 18 months imprisonment, […]

Leave a Comment