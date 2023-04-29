Osinbajo leaves for Nairobi, to speak at 2023 Mo Ibrahim forum

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has left for Nairo-bi, Kenya, to participate in the 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend with the theme “Global Africa.” The Mo Ibrahim Foundation, the organiser of the annual forum, was established in 2006 with a critical focus on the importance of good governance and leadership for Africa. The Forum, tagged; The Ibrahim Governance Week- end (IGW), will bring together leading voices from across Africa and beyond to discuss germane issues around the progress of the African Continent.

According to a release by his spokesman, Osinbajo was invited as one of the guest speakers alongside other world leaders such as Kenyan President, William Ruto, former President of the African Development Bank, Mr. Donald Kaberuka, and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, Director-General of the WTO, among others. Specifically, Osinbajo was to attend the IGW Africa Leadership opening ceremony yesterday and speak at the first session today. He would join other leaders to discuss “Africa’s Weight in the World, Highlighting the Continent’s Assets and Potentials.” At the opening ceremony, the 2021 Ibrahim Laureate President, Mahamadou Issoufou would be celebrated in person at an event to be attended by leaders from Africa and across the world. Besides participating in the IGW, the Vice President was also expected to hold bilateral meetings with President Ruto and the British Minister of State for Development and Africa, Rt. Hon. Andrew Mitchell MP.