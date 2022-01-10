News

Osinbajo meets deputy govs over boundary crisis

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Sunday met with state deputy governors over misunderstandings that usually erupt from boundary disputes.

During the meeting which took place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, the Vice President explained that it became necessary to convene the meeting to enable all stakeholders in boundary issues understand the Act establishing the National Boundary Commission (NBC) and roles they must play to mitigate misunderstandings that emanate from it.

Osinbajo, who doubles as Chairman of the National Boundary Commission, acknowledged that politicians were in the habit of playing games with lands, irrespective of the fact that some people attach so much emotions to land and boundary issues.

It could be recalled that NBC was established in Nigeria under CAP 238 of 1990, and it is responsible for controlling the activities at the borders Nigeria shares with other countries. It is also tasked with forestalling the inflow of contraband and illegal materials into the country as well as resolving issues that may arise between Nigerian states that share borders.

While many states in the country have inter-boundary disputes, which sometimes result in communal clashes and deaths, the National Boundary Commission, as the regulatory agency, has been deploying efforts to amicably resolve them.

While declaring the meeting open before going into the executive session behind closed doors, Osinbajo said: “The idea of this meeting is to discuss the Act, inter-state rancour and various misunderstandings which the Commission from time to time deals with, with the stakeholders. For instance, we would jointly review the works of the Commission, we cannot stress this enough that land is an emotive issue, most times fatalities evolve from land disputes.

“There has to be an understanding of who has access to land, because in some cases these are tied to ancestors. But these issues should not result in violence. In some cases, resolving these disputes can only be done at the highest levels of governance.

“Let me remind us that we are not here to resolve any particular state border crisis, but perhaps this meeting will review how disputes can be settled without political interference, because very often when politicians play games with lands, it results in creating tensions.”

State deputy governors, who double as state chairmen of the Boundary Commissions, present at the meeting were those of Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Imo, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Taraba and Yobe.

At the federal level, ministers present included that of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Defence, and regional members of the National Boundary Commission, among others.

 

