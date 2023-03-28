News

Osinbajo mourns as Abiodun okays state burial for Diya

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday de- scribed the late retired Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya, who was a former Chief of General Staff as a patriot who showed deep love and commitment to Nigeria during and after his service to the military and the nation. Osinbajo’s remark emerged on a day Governor Dapo Abiodun said Diya would be given a state burial as a mark of respect. Recall that Diya, who was late General Sani Abacha’s second-in-command had died on Sunday at the age of 79. However, Osinbajo in a statement he person- ally signed on in Abuja, ex- pressed grief over the death of the former Chief of General Staff.

He said: “I received with sadness, the news of the passing of Diya, the former Chief of General Staff and number two official in the administration of the Fed- eral Military Government of the late Gen. Sani Abacha. “Diya was not only a distinguished Nigerian patriot, and an illustrious son of Odogbolu in Ogun State, he was also a statesman who showed deep love and commitment to our country even after his illustrious service to the nation.”

Meanwhile, Abiodun said this when he paid a condo- lence visit to the Lagos residence of the deceased. Abiodun, who described his death as a great loss to Ogun in particular and the country in general, said late Diya lived an impactful life worthy of emulation. Speaking further, while leading a delegation com- prising the members of the State Executive Council, the governor said: “General Diya was a man of many parts. His life epitomized integrity and character. “He was a soldier and gentleman, a lawyer with an eventful career. He rose to the peak of his career as the Chief of General Staff.”

Martins Adegboyega

