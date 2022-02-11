Osinbajo: MURIC’s classification of Yoruba illogical, dangerous –Group

Democratic Reformers, one of the groups promoting Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidency, has accused Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), of classifying the Yoruba people into two warring religious groups. MURIC Director, Prof Ishaq Akintola, had said in a statement that it is not the turn of Osinbajo or any other Christian from South West to be president in 2023. His argument was that three Yoruba Christians – Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Ernest Shonekan and Osinbajo himself – have occupied the presidency; “whereas no single Yoruba Muslim has been either military head of state, president, or vice-president of Nigeria.” But Mukaila Olalekan, South West Coordinator of Democratic Reformers, said such classification is illogical and dangerous.

Olalekan expressed disappointment that MURIC has joined people who use religion to exploit Nigerians for political gains. He accused MURIC of putting Nigeria’s stability and harmony in danger “with inflammatory comments and tenuous arguments that seek to drive a wedge between a group of people who, otherwise, consider and relate with one another as a collective, united by common ancestry and other deep familial ties.” Olalekan described as “a half-baked analogy,” MURIC’s statement that Obasanjo and Shonekan’s presidency conferred certain benefits on all Yoruba Christians that must now be made equal with Muslim presidency. He condemned MURIC’s assertion that Muslims in the South West are subjected to an unfair treatment similar to the oppressed blacks during South Africa’s apartheid regime.

“How could this be so when all South Western states since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999 have all been governed by very public Muslims on multiple occasions? “None of this provides evidence for MURIC’s assertions. In fact, if we are to follow its argument that the faith of elected official invariably gives members of the same faith special advantages then, perhaps, Christians in states like Lagos could also claim marginalisation. A state like Lagos, which MURIC in other careless statements had described as an oppression theatre for Muslims, has been governed by Muslims for 16 years out of the 23 years since the return to democracy,” he said. He advised MURIC to lend its voices to causes and movements that unite not brew confusion and facilitate in-group hatred and division in Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...