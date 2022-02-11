News

Osinbajo: MURIC’s classification of Yoruba illogical, dangerous –Group

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Democratic Reformers, one of the groups promoting Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidency, has accused Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), of classifying the Yoruba people into two warring religious groups. MURIC Director, Prof Ishaq Akintola, had said in a statement that it is not the turn of Osinbajo or any other Christian from South West to be president in 2023. His argument was that three Yoruba Christians – Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Ernest Shonekan and Osinbajo himself – have occupied the presidency; “whereas no single Yoruba Muslim has been either military head of state, president, or vice-president of Nigeria.” But Mukaila Olalekan, South West Coordinator of Democratic Reformers, said such classification is illogical and dangerous.

Olalekan expressed disappointment that MURIC has joined people who use religion to exploit Nigerians for political gains. He accused MURIC of putting Nigeria’s stability and harmony in danger “with inflammatory comments and tenuous arguments that seek to drive a wedge between a group of people who, otherwise, consider and relate with one another as a collective, united by common ancestry and other deep familial ties.” Olalekan described as “a half-baked analogy,” MURIC’s statement that Obasanjo and Shonekan’s presidency conferred certain benefits on all Yoruba Christians that must now be made equal with Muslim presidency. He condemned MURIC’s assertion that Muslims in the South West are subjected to an unfair treatment similar to the oppressed blacks during South Africa’s apartheid regime.

“How could this be so when all South Western states since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999 have all been governed by very public Muslims on multiple occasions? “None of this provides evidence for MURIC’s assertions. In fact, if we are to follow its argument that the faith of elected official invariably gives members of the same faith special advantages then, perhaps, Christians in states like Lagos could also claim marginalisation. A state like Lagos, which MURIC in other careless statements had described as an oppression theatre for Muslims, has been governed by Muslims for 16 years out of the 23 years since the return to democracy,” he said. He advised MURIC to lend its voices to causes and movements that unite not brew confusion and facilitate in-group hatred and division in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Missing construction workers: Ebonyi absolves self

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Ebonyi State Government yesterday described the missing of five engineers handling Effium axis of the Abakaliki Ring Road in the state as unfortunate and disheartening. This was as the state government exonerated itself from the missing of the engineers contrary to allegation in some quarters. The state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, […]
News

Nasarawa govt. assures of completion of Lafia Airport

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nasarawa State Government has said that the Lafia Airport project under construction would soon be completed. The government has so far spent N40bn on the Airport project and has earmarked N1bn in the 2022 budget for the completion of the project. The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Daniel Agyeno disclosed […]
News

Insecurity: Benue CAN seeks proscription of violent group

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Benue State chapter yesterday called for immediate proscription of violent Fulani socio-cultrural organisations as done in the case of the Indigenous Peo ple of Biafra (IPOB) as part of measures to end incessant attacks and killing of innocent Nigerians and restore enduring peace on the country.   Chairman of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica