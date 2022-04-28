News

Osinbajo: My exposure makes me the best to succeed Buhari

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Thursday in Benin City said being Vice President to President Muhammadu Buhari has exposed him enough to take critical decisions for Nigeria.

Osinbajo stated this at the palace of the Oba of Benin when he visited Edo state to meet with delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party’s presidential primary election where he hoped to get the presidential ticket of the party.

He said: “I am here today on a political visit but for obvious reasons I ensured that I must start from the palace. I am here to consult with party members who are delegates in our forthcoming delegates’ convention.

“On April 11th, I formally declared to vie for the presidency of this country. I have been exposed to many things in government. I commend the president who has been generous to ensure that I participate in every policy decision making of the government. I have the exposure at the highest level in government and the capacity to govern the country. I started teaching at the age of 24 and I have served in several capacities and I assure you that I will do the very best I can for the country.”

In his response, the Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II said he has always been an admirer of the Vice President’s eloquence and commended him for his respect for culture and tradition.

Oba Ewuare II, however, took a swipe at the political class who he accused of always abandoning the electorate after elections.

He said: “Like the businessman will say customers are kings, in election, the electorate are supposed to be kings but that is not what we have in Nigeria. We have leaders who get to office and enrich themselves and forget the electorate whereas without the electorate, nobody can occupy any political office, especially elected office. Some of these politicians use all kinds of tactics to get the votes of the electorate and at the end of the day, they abandon the electorate.

“I want to appeal to the politicians to make this country great because Nigeria is blessed with great human and natural resources but Nigeria is still in a bad state.

“We want to be able to live in Nigeria and enjoy the good things of life not in Dubai or in the US, now we are even running to Ghana, we should change all these, Nigeria should be a destination point.”

He also commended the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari for the role it is playing to ensure that stolen artefacts were returned to their original owners.

 

