Osinbajo: My heart goes out to all victims of Lekki shootings

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has condoled with victims of shootings which occurred in Lekki, Lagos.
The Vice President also expressed grief over loss lives in Lagos and other parts of the country as a result of the #ENDSARS protests.
#EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate were attacked with guns on October 20.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Osinbajo, in a series of tweets, said he had reached out to those in hospital and prayed that such would not happen again.
“My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos and other states.
“I spoke to some of that in hospital; the pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them.
“I stand with Lagos and all other affected states in these trying times.
“We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus name. God bless you all,’’ he said.

