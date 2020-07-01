Osinbajo, NASS leadership confer on electricity tariff

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja met with Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the proposed increase in electricity tariff. Osinbajo heads the Power Sector Reform Coordination Working Group.

The National Assembly had, on Monday, said its leadership had agreed with the DisCos to suspend the planned increase. Lawan, who spoke with State House correspondents after the meeting, said the increase was untimely as necessary parameters should be on ground before such hike.

“The joint leadership of the National Assembly sat on Monday with the DisCos and Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and we believe that it is not the right time to increase the electricity tariffs. “So, we had this discussion with the Vice President and we are sure that that announcement of increase in electricity tariff in Nigeria is untimely.

“We believe that we need to do more work to ensure that before any increase, there must be some measures; some steps and some line of actions that must be exhausted, including the metering and this is a welcome idea to the vice president as well.” He said that to stablise power supply, the Share Purchase Agreement signed between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the DisCos at the point of privatisation must be adhered to.

According to him, Dis- Cos are businesses, hence they must do everything possible to provide services

When they provide services, efficient and effective services to consumers, then they can make money; but in the process as a government, we too must ensure that we discharge our obligations in the Shared Purchase Agree signed. “Once we are able to achieve that, we will have a better situation in the power sector in Nigeria; it is doable; it has happened elsewhere.

“So, we cannot continue to give DisCos and GenCos the resources that we will ordinarily deploy in building schools and hospitals. But whatever is necessary for us to do as part of our agreement with them, we must do.” On his part, Gbajabiamila said all agreed that there was need for cost reflective tariff, but it should be done at the appropriate time.

According to him, when there is a major policy decision, it is always good that the executive and legislature are on the same page. He said the National Assembly leadership had earlier met with President Muhammadu Buhari. The speaker said that the stakeholders had agreed to suspend the increase for a while; get the buy in of the people and explain to the people the reasons why the increase had to be done.

