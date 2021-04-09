News

Osinbajo: Nationbuilding not govt’s role alone

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said the task of nation- building should not be left for politicians and government alone but must be complemented by the civil society and press. Osinbajo said this during the book launch and presentation of “The Making of the Nigerian Flagship, the Story of The Guardian’, which held in Lagos.

He observed that while it remains a collective struggle to build a nation with the bricks of mutuality, plurality and tolerance, the media, as gatekeepers in the fourth estate, must demonstrate a greater awareness of the society, while upholding the principles of balance, objectivity and fair-hearing.

The Vice-President said while it was true that the freedom of expression was enshrined in the constitution, society, progress, and order depend upon the responsible exercise of freedom, otherwise the end result will be anarchy. He said: “Nation-building is not the sole preserve of politicians and governments; in fact, it is just as much a task for civil society of which the press is an important member.”

Our Reporters

