Osinbajo never called for Naira devaluation, says Presidency

The Presidency has said that the Vice President never called for the devaluation of the naira against the dollar. The Vice President had, on Monday, in a presentation at the Ministerial performance review retreat in Abuja, said that the nation’s currency be allowed to be determined by the real market forces instead of being kept artificially low.

But a release by a Senior Special Assistant to the President in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, said Osinbajo’s statement was ‘mis-characterized’. He said: “Prof. Osinbajo is not calling for the devaluation of the naira. He has at all times argued against a willy-nilly devaluation of the naira.

“For context, the Vice President’s point was that currently, the naira exchange rate benefits only those who are able to obtain the dollar at N410, some of who simply turn round and sell to the parallel market at N570. It is stopping this huge arbitrage of over N160 per dollar that the Vice President was talking about. Such a massive difference discourages doing proper business, when selling the dollar can bring in 40% profit! “This was why the Vice President called for measures that would increase the supply of foreign exchange in the market rather than simply managing demand, which opens up irresistible opportunities for arbitrage and corruption.

“It is a well known fact that foreign investors and exporters have been complaining that they could not bring foreign exchange in at N410 and then have to purchase foreign exchange in the parallel market at N570 to meet their various needs on account of unavailability of foreign exchange. Only a more market reflective exchange rate would ameliorate this. With an increase in the supply of dollars, the rates will drop and the value of the Naira will improve. “The real issue confronting the economy on this matter is how to improve the supply of foreign exchange, but this will not happen if we do not allow mechanisms like the Importers and Exporters window to work. If we allow this market mechanism to work as intended, we will find that the Naira will appreciate against the dollar as we restore confidence in the system.”

