Osinbajo: Nigeria can’t afford another war

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has tasked the elites in the country to speak the truth against forces of division in order to preserve the unity of the country stressing that the nation, could not afford a war. OsinbajosaidthisonTuesday in Abuja, while speaking with All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders from the South-East, particularly chieftainsand membersfrom Anambra State. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, yesterday, the Vice President said “I know that every conflict is a result of elite failure, the elite failure to speak up and tell the truth to their communities, that’s the cause of every one of these civil conflicts. He said: “So, I would urge that we speak up. I would urge that we stand for something. Sometimes it’s dangerous to stand for something. But the greater danger of course, is to keep quiet.”

Continuing, Osinbajo cautioned that, “The thing about the kinds of conflicts in these parts of the world is that it is usually a war without end. Everyone who thinks that they have some money stored up somewhere is wrong, you will eventually run out. “We cannot afford a war in this country. It is the political elite that will determine what will take place. If we keep quiet, if we say nothing and hope that things will just normalize, we may be wrong. And we may find ourselves heading for something much worse than we are seeing today.” “If the political elite does not speak up, if we don’t see anything wrong in what is going on, if we allow it to continue to slide, we will endanger ourselves and endanger the future of our country.” The Vice-President recalled that in the 90s when he went to Somalia to work with the United Nations, he saw a Supreme Court Justice whom he had known before queuing up for food in the aftermath of civil conflicts in the country

