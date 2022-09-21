News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Nigeria must not go the way of Rwanda

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has cautioned politicians, religious and ethnic leaders against making inciting comments capable of heating up the polity, saying the attendant consequences may be too grave to contemplate.

While wishing that Nigeria did not go the way of the 1994 Rwanda Genocide, the vice president regretted that the issue of national unity remained the biggest challenge confronting the country today.

Osinbajo made the submissions, yesterday, at a conference organised by the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) in Abuja. The parley, which had the theme: ‘Nigeria’s National Unity In The Build Up To 2023 General Elections’, was aimed at interrogating fundamental issues of national concerns, with a view to proffering workable solutions.

The vice president, who was represented in his capacity as Special Guest of Honour by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, appealed for lowering of temperature, saying “may we not go the way of Rwanda”.

 

His words: “No doubt the biggest challenge Nigeria is Osinbajo: Nigeria must not go the way of Rwanda facing today, is that of national unity. “From the East to the West, from the North to the South – whether the challenges of insurgency, Boko Haram incidents, bandits … we can see that the biggest challenge in Nigeria is that of national unity.”

The position of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria was adopted by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, who stressed the need for government to consider recommendations made from fora such as the AANI’s.

 

It was the Sultan’s contention that implementation of some of the recommendations may navigate the country out of insecurity, and other challenges. Also speaking, keynote speaker and former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Martin Luther Agwai, argued that national integration was one of the fundamental requirements for national security.

Earlier, former Inspector General of Police (IGP), MD Abubakar, who is chairman of AANI, said: “The conference… provides opportunity for stakeholders to hold frank and dispassionate discussions on the magnitude of the challenges facing our country, and participates in developing adequate recommendations and a realistic road map for their implementation.”

 

