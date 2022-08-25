Osinbajo: Nigeria needs $410bn for energy transition plan

Finance Minister woos international investors

Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has said that Nigeria needs to spend $410 billion and above to deliver the country’s Energy Transition Plan by 2060. He noted that this translated to about $10 billion in spending per year. He spoke while launching Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan in Abuja on Wednesday. According to him, the plan could create about 340,000 jobs by 2030 and 840,000 jobs by 2060.

He also it presents a unique opportunity to deliver a true local carbon and rapidly developing model in Nigeria. He stated that climate change was perhaps the current greatest existential threat and said that despite the tremendous energy gaps, global policies were increasingly constraining Africa’s energy technology choices. He further said that there wasaclearneedforAfricannations to engage more critically andvocallyinconversationson the global climate future. According to him, more importantly, there is the need for Africans to take ownership of their transition part for this and design climate-sensitive strategies that address the continent’s growth objectives.

He said this was what Nigeria had sought to do with its energy transition plan, adding that the plan was designed to tackle the dual crisis of energy poverty and climate change and deliver Sustainable Development Goals7 (SDG7) by 2030 and NetZero by 2060 while centring the provision of energy for development industrialisation and economic growth. Osinbajo said: “We anchor the plan on key objectives, including lifting 100 million people out of poverty in a decade, driving economic growth, bringing modern energy services to the full population and managing the expected job loss in the oil sector due to global de-carbonisation.

“Given these objectives, the plan recognises the role objectives of natural gas in the short term to facilitate the establishment of these load energy capacity and address the nation’s cleancookingdeficit in the form of LPG. “Theplanenvisionsvibrant industries, powered by low carbon technologies, street lines with electric vehicles and livelihoodenabledbysufficientand clean energy.

“The plan has the potential to create about 340,000 jobs by 2030 and 840,000 jobs by 2060. And it presents a unique opportunity to deliver a true local carbon and rapidly developing model in Africa’s largest economy.” He added: “However, the plans highlight the significant scale of resources to attainboth developmentandclimateambitions. Nigeria would need to spend $410 billion above business as usual spending to deliver our transition plan by 2060, which translates to about $10 billion per year. On her part, the Minister of Finance, Mr Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, called on global investors to take advantage of the bold and ambitious energy transition plan to invest in the countryandenjoythepotential return on investments. She also pledged the commitment of the Federal Government to create a good environment for the foreign investors, as well as the actualisation of Nigeria’s Energy Transition plan.called on the international investors to take advantage of. The minister said Nigeria had commenced the implementation of reforms in the energy sector and is implementing policies to boost the development of the sector and the economy. Ahmed noted that Nigeria needed to spend $1.9trillion to achieve its Net noted Zero target by 2060, saying that the spending included $410 billion above business as usual.

