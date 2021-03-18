News

Osinbajo: Nigeria needs PPP to bridge $2.3trn infrastructure gap in 30 years

Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said annual budgetary allocations alone cannot address the nation’s infrastructure deficit but that government can only raise the required $2.3 trillion meant to bridge the gap in the next 30 years by effective collaboration with the private sector.
Osinbajo stated this Thursday at the opening of a two-day retreat of the National Council on Privatization (NCP) which will, among other things, deliberate the proposed amendment of the Public Enterprises (Privatization & Commercialization) Act 1999.
In a release by his spokesman, Osinbajo said: “The only way to effectively address the massive infrastructural deficit that the country faces is by Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement in one form or the other.”
Citing statistics from Nigerian Integrated Infrastructure Masterplan (NIIMP) and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020 to buttress his point, the Vice President noted that: “Nigeria will require at least $2.3 trillion over the next 30 years to bridge this gap.”

