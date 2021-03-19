News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Nigeria needs PPP to bridge $2.3trn infrastructure gap

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said annual budgetary allocations alone cannot address the nation’s infrastructure deficit. He said government could only raise the required $2.3 trillion meant to bridge the gap in the next 30 years by effective collaboration with the private sector. Osinbajo stated this yesterday at the opening of a two–day retreat of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), which will, among other things, deliberate on the proposed amendment of the Public Enterprises (Privatisation & Commercialisation) Act 1999.

In a release by his spokesman, Osinbajo said: “The only way to effectively address the massive infrastructural deficit that the country faces is by Public- Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement in one form or the other.” Citing statistics from Nigerian Integrated Infrastructure Masterplan (NIIMP) and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020 to buttress his point, the vice president noted that “Nigeria will require at least $2.3 trillion over the next 30 years to bridge this gap.

“The review of budgetary allocation for capital expenditure even over the past decade will show that government’s resources are completely insufficient for this purpose.” According to him, while government can take either commercial or concessionary loans for infrastructure development, this is an additional burden on a usually considerably leveraged balance sheet.

“There is a large pool of investable funds from both local and international investors for the development and maintenance of infrastructure. But these are only accessible where there is a business case to be made for developing public infrastructure. “So, for both institutional and individual investors, there is far more comfort with lending or with equity participation where a private sector entity partners with a public authority owner of the infrastructure. This way, the public partner can play its natural role of a regulator (regulation and policy), leaving business to the private sector whose reason for being in business.

So, for investors, PPP presents the best of both worlds,” Osinbajo added. While urging participants drawn from the private and public sectors at the retreat to remain focused on the objectives of the meeting, the vice president emphasised that developing a framework that will be attractive to investors should be topmost in their deliberations.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Director-General of BPE, Mr Alex Okoh, said the current economic environment required government to adopt innovative ways of attracting resources for infrastructure development. He said an amendment of the BPE Act would, among other things, expand private sector participation in the Nigerian economy as well as attract more foreign capital to different sectors of the economy.

Dignitaries at the opening session include the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; the Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, Sen. Theodore Orji; representatives from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and members of the National Council on Privatisation, among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG’s 774 special jobs: Nasarawa gov charges beneficiaries to be self-reliant

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday charged beneficiaries of the 774 jobs special public works programme of the Federal Government to utilise the opportunity to be self-reliant. He gave the charge at a ceremony to flag off the programme in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.   According to him, the programme came at the […]
News

Don’t insult Kalu, group warns Abaribe 

Posted on Author Reporter

  A pro unity group, Aba Frontiers Forum (AFF) has cautioned the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe against heating the polity in Abia State. Reacting to news reports in some national dailies and online platforms with the caption ‘I survived three impeachment as Kalu’s deputy’, an extract of Abaribe’s  “Made in Aba” […]
News Top Stories

NCAA to airlines: Pay your pilots, others or risk grounding

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Insolvency looms as cash dries up for airlines’ operations   14 airports’ve resumed flight services –FG     Piqued by the refusal of airlines to pay their workers, particularly flight crew, the Director- General of Nigerian  Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, has threatened to ground affected operators.   The threat was handed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica