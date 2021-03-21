Arts & Entertainments

Osinbajo: Nigeria now prepared to produce creative talents

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…says N300bn loan at single digit available for creative sector

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the nation has been prepared to produce and nurture more creative talents in the entertainment industry.

 

Osinbajo stated this at the weekend in a message delivered at the opening of the Ogidi Studios – a Lagos-based world-class creative complex, hosting recording, film production, animation, and writing studios, owned by the Temple Company.

 

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has recognised the strategic importance of the entertainment and creative sector in growing the Nigerian economy and had in the past few years introduced several initiatives to harness the abundant potentials in the country.

 

Part of the initiatives introduced by the government, Osinbajo said, was the N300 billion loan package at single digit for the creative sector by the Bank of Industry (BOI).

 

“Last year the Federal Government handed over the control of the National Theatre to the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bankers’ Committee.

 

The Bankers’ Committee has committed to an investment of N25 billion as initial funding for the development of the Nigeria Creative Centre at the National Theatre, Lagos.
“The sector will receive support from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Creative Industry Funds Initiative, an initiative that gives financial support to the technology and creative sector at single-digit interest rates.

 

“The Bank of Industry in collaboration with the National Council for Arts and Culture also has a N300 million loan package for the creative sector, the package provides the funds to the sector at single-digit interest rates with a tenor of four to five years,” he said.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

