Osinbajo: Nigeria, US to work together on security, economic adversity

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi- Osinbajo, has said that Nigeria and the United States of America (US) needed to work together on global challenges, including promotion of peace and security, tackling of global health issues, climate change and, economic adversity.

The Vice President, who described the challenge of climate change as an existential issue, said this yesterday at the White House in the US after a meeting between him and his American counterpart, Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo, in his response to remarks by Harris said Nigeria, while looking forward to the 2060 carbon neutrality goal, was also hoping that the challenge of energy poverty would be dealt with by 2030.

“We look forward to the coming years and months for even greater collaboration and stronger ties between our countries to create a fairer, more prosperous and perhaps a greener, also freer nation and nations and the world,” he added. Commending the US for its innovative approach to addressing Climate Change, Osinbajo congratulated the country for her Inflation Reduction Act.

Speaking on America’s leadership role in Climate Change, Osinbajo noted the “United States’ leadership in the area of Climate Change and we are all excited to queue behind the US and see that we get many of these objectives.” He told his counterpart of Nigeria’s recently launched Energy Transition Plan (ETP) and described it as the country’s master plan for addressing the issues of climate crisis and energy poverty.

Osinbajo disclosed that Nigeria would require investment support towards the implementation of the Energy Transition Plan, referencing his earlier meetings in the past few days in the US Capital at the World Bank Group, the US Treasury and the US Agency for International Development, USAID. Earlier, the American Vice President welcomed Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan while commending Osinbajo for his extraordinary leadership.

