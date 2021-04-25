Osinbajo: Nigeria’ll become oasis of peace, security

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that Nigeria will become an oasis of peace, security and prosperity in Africa notwithstanding the current challenges.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo raised this hope in a message he delivered Sunday at the ongoing 108th annual convention of the Nigerian Baptist Convention holding at the church’s conference Centre along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to a release by his Spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President said even though Nigeria is going through storms and adversity, the country will overcome its challenges and realize its aspirations because of the promises of God regarding the outstanding greatness ahead of the country.

He said: “There is a promise of God for this nation, that this nation will prosper, that this nation will be the epicentre of the astounding economic and scientific developments of the 21st Century, that we will create here in Nigeria an oasis of peace, security and prosperity such as has never been seen before on this continent and beyond.

“This is the promise of God. But today the clouds are overcast, the promise seems impossible, as it was with the children of Israel after leaving Egypt on the way to the promised land…

“The journey to the promise of God for Nigeria is going through storms and adversity, but the end will be better than the beginning; weeping may endure for the night but joy comes in the morning.

“I am completely convinced that nobody, no group, no ideology, can defeat the promise of God for the greatness of Nigeria. I see it clearly; I know it like my own face.”

While urging Nigerians not to be dissuaded by the realities, Osinbajo urged the people never to be like the Israelites who shivered before Goliath, petrified and complained at the Red Sea as Pharaoh and his hostile hosts approached.

