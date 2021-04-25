News

Osinbajo: Nigeria’ll become oasis of peace, security

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that Nigeria will become an oasis of peace, security and prosperity in Africa notwithstanding the current challenges.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo raised this hope in a message he delivered Sunday at the ongoing 108th annual convention of the Nigerian Baptist Convention holding at the church’s conference Centre along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

 

According to a release by his Spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President said even though Nigeria is going through storms and adversity, the country will overcome its challenges and realize its aspirations because of the promises of God regarding the outstanding greatness ahead of the country.

He said: “There is a promise of God for this nation, that this nation will prosper, that this nation will be the epicentre of the astounding economic and scientific developments of the 21st Century, that we will create here in Nigeria an oasis of peace, security and prosperity such as has never been seen before on this continent and beyond.

 

“This is the promise of God. But today the clouds are overcast, the promise seems impossible, as it was with the children of Israel after leaving Egypt on the way to the promised land…

“The journey to the promise of God for Nigeria is going through storms and adversity, but the end will be better than the beginning; weeping may endure for the night but joy comes in the morning.

“I am completely convinced that nobody, no group, no ideology, can defeat the promise of God for the greatness of Nigeria. I see it clearly; I know it like my own face.”

While urging Nigerians not to be dissuaded by the realities, Osinbajo urged the people never to be like the Israelites who shivered before Goliath, petrified and complained at the Red Sea as Pharaoh and his hostile hosts approached.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

You can’t stop our activities – ACF

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The umbrella organisation of all Northerners, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has declared that the Commission cannot stop its activities.   The forum said it was unfortunate that even the CAC was speaking from both side of its mouth as the Commission first said that it has withdrawn their certificate of registration, only to also come […]
News Top Stories

Onyeali-Ikpe assumes duties as MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc., Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, whose tenure formally commenced on January 1, 2021, has assumed duties, becoming the 4th chief executive and first female to occupy the position since the inception of the bank in 1988. She succeeds the erstwhile MD/CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, who […]
News

US to ‘make good’ on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States will “make good” on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was “proud to be back” in the global climate discussion, just days after President Joe Biden signed an order […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica