Osinbajo: Nigeria’ll soon be known for innovation, technology

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said that Nigeria would soon be globally known for her innovation and technology aside being a leading producer of crude oil. Osinbajo stated this in a virtual message to the 2020 Art of Technology Conference with the theme: “Smart data, Smarter Lagos,” at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to a release made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the vicepresident said the reputation of the country in the near future would be based on the imagination and creativity of Nigerians.

He said: “It is now evident that within the next decade, Nigeria will cease to be a country whose main contribution to the world is crude oil. The resources that we have, which are increasingly in high demand globally, are your capacity for innovation, your imagination, your creative content and your highly adaptive solutions. Your minds and workspaces are the refineries of the present and the future.

“We are finally embracing the true logic of true wealth, it is not being a primary producer, it is about valueaddition, it’s about maximally leveraging on what you have, technology, and in particular data offers that incredible opportunity.” He added that; “As we contend with the challenge of providing the means of self-actualisation for nearly 200 million people and one of the world’s fastestgrowing populations, it is clear that we must marshal the resourcefulness and ingenuity of our citizens in the quest for development and growth.

Developmental governance in the 21st Century is about continuously deploying innovative solutions against our most complex challenges.” Speaking about the adoption of innovative solutions to address some complex issues bothering on governance and the economy, the vice-president said “smart cities leverage data to make decisions across the board. Economic data, consumption data, demographic data, population data, health data, are all important factors. Across all levels of government, we need to raise our capacity to harvest, track, and analyze data and ground policies in empirical evidence.

“Data is at the heart of developmental governance. Indeed, I would argue that governments need big data even more than corporations do. Whether we are discussing urban planning and public administration or economic planning and security strategy, it is impossible to attain mastery over these fields without a healthy regard for data,” he added.

