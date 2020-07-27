Osinbajo: Nigeria’ll survive pain associated with COVID-19

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has given the assurance that Nigeria, and indeed the global community, would survive the despair, pains and other consequences associated with the dreaded global Coronavirus pandemic (COVID- 19).

Osinbajo gave this assurance yesterday in a message sent to the 11th Synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Com-munion), Abuja Diocese, themed: Building a Sure Foundation. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande,

Osinbajo said: “Everything around us has been shaken and is being shaken by the greatest global threat to mankind in a century. We are in the midst of the greatest economic slump in history. Every region of the world is experiencing an unprecedented slowdown in growth. It is my firm belief that, by the grace of God, very soon, this pandemic will be defeated.”

Speaking further, he said Christians must, however, put their hopes in Christ Jesus, noting that only in God’s name, can the present situation be overturned. Recalling the depth of the crisis on the Nigerian economy and society, the VP said: “There was a day in April when oil, our precious oil was selling for less than the cost of production. No one was even willing to buy.

Suddenly, all we took for granted, from air travel to hugs and even handshakes, have become neither safe nor advisable.

“Our own economy faces its worst period in history. We are earning 40 per cent less than we should because oil prices have fallen and few today can afford to pay taxes.”

Continuing, he said: “The sum and substance of what I am saying is that these past few months have shown us that human ingenuity and planning cannot even assure us that we will live to see the next day.

Any hopes built on the foundation of human understanding and effort is a shaky and unsure foundation and is bound to fail when the storms and the turbulence come.”

