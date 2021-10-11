News

Osinbajo: Nigerians better together as one

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA Comment(0)

…says Buhari’s most popular politician in generations

 

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigerians are better living together as one in the country.

This came as he described President Muhammmadu Buhari as the most popular politician in the annals of the nation’s political history. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this on Saturday during an interactive session with top officials of Nigeria’s High Commission in the United Kingdom held at the Abuja residence of the High Commissioner in London.

 

While urging Nigerians at home and in diaspora to promote the message of one Nigeria, Osinbajo said, “anybody who looks at how Nigeria operates will recognize that we are better off in this system, and that is the truth.”

 

“If you look at all of us sitting here, we represent all the geo-political zones. This is Nigeria that will succeed, anything else doesn’t make sense,” he added.

 

He emphasized that the prevailing trend in the world was that people were coming together to form stronger units instead of breaking up as being advocated by certain persons in the country.

 

He said, “If you read the economics of smaller nations, they are looking for ways of how they can become stronger by aligning with other nations. How does a country with all the potentials and everything that we have think that the best way is to break up?”

 

According to him, Nigeria is currently facing security, economic and security challenges which, he said, could happen to any country in the world, adding that Nigerians were in the best position to address their challenges.

 

While maintaining that the security challenges facing the country did not just emerge, he said the people and government must strive to handle them.

 

He said the Buhari’s administration was prepared to resolve the nation’s challenges. Osinbajo identified Buhari’s popularity and credibility as a crucial factor in galvanizing the entire system in resolving the challenges in the country.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

