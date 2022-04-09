News

Osinbajo: Nigerians must brace up for more economic challenges

Vice President of the country, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday called on Nigerians to brace up for more Economic challenge that may come up in future. Osinbajo stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital during the 21st editon of the council on development planning which he said has remained a very important platform for setting the tone of national development and opportunity for federal and state governments to fathom out active collaboration for the wellbeing of the people. He called for synergy among all tiers of government now the nation continue to face the challenges of the onslaught of COVID-19 pandemic, which according to him has been compounded by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

He opined that the Russia/ Ukraine war has led led to price and supply shock, especially in the food sector. “We must brace ourselves to collectively respond to the inevitable economic challenge that will occur and some which are already occuring. Let me take this opportunity to congratulate the council, federal ministry of finance, budget and national planning, federal and state MDAs and all stakeholders and indeed the private sector and he civil society for the sterling work that has been done in articulation a national development plan 2021-2025.

“The strategic objective of the national development plan include establishing a strong foundation for a diversified economy, investing in infrastructure, improving government and stamping out insecurity. All of which would contribute to achieving our national development aspirations.

 

