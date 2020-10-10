News

Osinbajo, Obaseki hail Eghobamien’s contributions to peace, devt

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, have extolled the exemplary life and outstanding contributions of bar leader and life bencher, late Alfred Eghobamien (SAN), to the peace and development of Edo State and Nigeria at large. Osinbajo, who participated in the service of songs organised in honour of the late legal luminary at the Methodist Church in Benin City, via zoom, said the remarkable exploits of late Eghobamien in the legal community, for almost four decades, will be greatly missed. On his part, Obaseki described the late Eghobamien as a friend, ally, confidant and supporter.

The governor was accompanied by his wife, Betsy; wife of the deputy governor, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu; Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Frank Okiye; Edo State Chief Judge, Justice Esther Edigin, and the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., among others. Obaseki said: “I will miss his frank and unbiased counsel. Undoubtedly, his passing has created a huge vacuum both in the Ogbeide-Oyo family and in our society at large.”

“Uncle Alfred was a gift to our family; though we mourn his passing, we should also be glad and thankful to God Almighty for giving us a bold, courageous and accomplished lawyer and a beacon of noble values.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Bakare kicks against churches’ re-opening in Lagos

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has warned against the reopening of churches as directed by the Lagos State government.   Speaking yesterday during his online sermon, the cleric urged Christians not to let any religious leader or government official lead them like sheep to the slaughterhouse. Governor Babajide […]
News

Group tasks security agencies on staff recruitment policy

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A group, Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment, Lite-Africa, has called on security agencies to endeavour to undertake adequate background c03hecks of potential of officers during the enlistment and recruitment process, into their various security agencies. The group said the security agencies should give their operatives adequate human rights training before deploying them to company’s […]
News

Ondo poll: You don’t change a winning team,  Oyetola tells voters

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

.Rallies Osun indigenes’ support for Akeredolu Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State on  Saturday urged the people of Ondo State to ensure they re-elect Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in next month’s governorship election, declaring that “you don’t change a winning team.” Oyetola, who led a strong delegation comprising his Deputy,  Chief of Staff,  Deputy Chief of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: