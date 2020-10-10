Osinbajo, Obaseki hail Eghobamien’s contributions to peace, devt

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, have extolled the exemplary life and outstanding contributions of bar leader and life bencher, late Alfred Eghobamien (SAN), to the peace and development of Edo State and Nigeria at large. Osinbajo, who participated in the service of songs organised in honour of the late legal luminary at the Methodist Church in Benin City, via zoom, said the remarkable exploits of late Eghobamien in the legal community, for almost four decades, will be greatly missed. On his part, Obaseki described the late Eghobamien as a friend, ally, confidant and supporter.

The governor was accompanied by his wife, Betsy; wife of the deputy governor, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu; Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Frank Okiye; Edo State Chief Judge, Justice Esther Edigin, and the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., among others. Obaseki said: “I will miss his frank and unbiased counsel. Undoubtedly, his passing has created a huge vacuum both in the Ogbeide-Oyo family and in our society at large.”

“Uncle Alfred was a gift to our family; though we mourn his passing, we should also be glad and thankful to God Almighty for giving us a bold, courageous and accomplished lawyer and a beacon of noble values.”

