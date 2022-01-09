Integrity of legal process worries Osinbajo
News

Osinbajo off to Ghana to attend ECOWAS extraordinary meeting on Mali

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Sunday departed Abuja for Accra, Ghana to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to discuss the political situation in Mali.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the meeting, expected to be attended by leaders across the region, followed previous meetings and efforts by the leaders to resolve the situations in Mali and Guinea.

In 2021, Osinbajo participated in meetings of leaders across the sub-region on the issues exploring solutions.

On September 8, the Vice President participated in a virtual summit of the regional body where sanctions were imposed on the military junta in Guinea, and on the 16th of the same month, attended another ECOWAS summit where further sanctions on individuals and groups fueling the crisis in Guinea and Mali were discussed.

Later in November 2021, Osinbajo again joined other leaders in Accra for the 3rd Extraordinary Summit of leaders across the sub-region to review decisions and the political situations in Mali and Guinea.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

LG polls: Oyo APC berates Makinde, PDP over disenfranchisement of members

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Ahead of Saturday’s local government election which the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not participate in, the Oyo State chapter of the party yesterday alleged that Governor Seyi Makinde and the leadership of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) were out to waste the state’s scarce resources and also make a mockery of democracy […]
News

Proscribe Miyyetti Allah first, group tells govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Yoruba Nation Global Directorate (YNGD) has advised the Attorney General of Federation (AGF) Malami, (SAN) to proscribe the Miyyetti Allah Association and Boko Haram instead of self-determination groups genuinely agitating for the freedom of the Yoruba people. In a statement signed by Princess Adeola Atayero Olamijulo, the Directorate said Miyyetti Allah has been speaking […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: GOVS DISAGREE ON PROCURING VACCINES DIRECTLY

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the second wave of COVID-19 r a v a g i n g Nigeria and the Federal Government’s seeming inability to quickly procure vaccines for Nigerians, some state governors are exploring the option of buying vaccines directly from manufacturers for their people. Such governors are already considering the idea of opening discussions with manufacturers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica