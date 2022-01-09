Osinbajo off to Ghana to attend ECOWAS extraordinary meeting on Mali

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Sunday departed Abuja for Accra, Ghana to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to discuss the political situation in Mali.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the meeting, expected to be attended by leaders across the region, followed previous meetings and efforts by the leaders to resolve the situations in Mali and Guinea.

In 2021, Osinbajo participated in meetings of leaders across the sub-region on the issues exploring solutions.

On September 8, the Vice President participated in a virtual summit of the regional body where sanctions were imposed on the military junta in Guinea, and on the 16th of the same month, attended another ECOWAS summit where further sanctions on individuals and groups fueling the crisis in Guinea and Mali were discussed.

Later in November 2021, Osinbajo again joined other leaders in Accra for the 3rd Extraordinary Summit of leaders across the sub-region to review decisions and the political situations in Mali and Guinea.

