News

Osinbajo, Onaiyekan, others hail African Church’s reunification

Posted on Author Zaynab Tijani Comment(0)

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday hailed the African Church for resolving the crisis that polarised the church and for its 120th anniversary. Osinbajo spoke at a unification service attended by leaders of the church, among whom were the Primate of African Church, Emmanuel Udofia, and the Lay President, Babatunde Odufuwa.

The service, which was held at the African Church Cathedral Bethel in Lagos, attracted Christian leaders across denominations, among whom were the Catholic Archbishop (Emeritus) of Abuja, Nigeria, His Eminence, John Olorunfemi Cardinal Onaiyekan, who preached the sermon; the President, Christian Council off Nigeria, Most Rev Fubara Benebo and Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, who delivered the anniversary lecture. Osinbajo identified unity, peace and harmony as key to promoting growth in church in particular and the nation, at large. The vice-president, represented by the Chairman of the Nigerian Pilgrims Commission and Senior Pastor, Foundation of Truth Assembly, Yomi Kasali, said, Nigerians, regardless of their diversity, must embrace peaceful coexistence.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari: Polio-free status, a hard won battle

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

P resident Muhammadu Buhari has described the recent achievement of a Wild Polio Virus Free status by the country as a hard won battle.     According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President who congratulated Nigerians on the joyous occasion appreciated all partners, local and […]
News

7 Hanan Salman Quotes To Help You Succeed In Personal & Professional Life

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Throughout your cruise through life, you experience some high and low moments, and all you need is a little pick me up to tide you through. Sometimes it’s in the form of a person, a quote or even something delicious to munch on. In her journey as a leading Beauty Blogger, Hanan Salman has experienced […]
News Top Stories

PDP fixes national convention for Oct. 30

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

…orders withdrawal of all cases in court The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed its elective national convention for October 30 and 31. However, the venue will be decided after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting holding today. The decision was reached at the 40th national caucus meeting of the party held in Abuja yesterday. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica