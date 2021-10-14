Osinbajo, Onaiyekan, others hail African Church’s reunification

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday hailed the African Church for resolving the crisis that polarised the church and for its 120th anniversary. Osinbajo spoke at a unification service attended by leaders of the church, among whom were the Primate of African Church, Emmanuel Udofia, and the Lay President, Babatunde Odufuwa.

The service, which was held at the African Church Cathedral Bethel in Lagos, attracted Christian leaders across denominations, among whom were the Catholic Archbishop (Emeritus) of Abuja, Nigeria, His Eminence, John Olorunfemi Cardinal Onaiyekan, who preached the sermon; the President, Christian Council off Nigeria, Most Rev Fubara Benebo and Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, who delivered the anniversary lecture. Osinbajo identified unity, peace and harmony as key to promoting growth in church in particular and the nation, at large. The vice-president, represented by the Chairman of the Nigerian Pilgrims Commission and Senior Pastor, Foundation of Truth Assembly, Yomi Kasali, said, Nigerians, regardless of their diversity, must embrace peaceful coexistence.

