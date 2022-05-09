News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Outcome of FG’s efforts in battling insecurity underway

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has restated the seriousness with which the Buhari administration was confronting the security challenges in the country, noting that the results and outcomes of the keen efforts of the Federal Government were certainly underway.

 

He said this at the Presidential Villa when he received a delegation from the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) led by its President, Pastor Samuel Oladele at his Aguda residence on Saturday evening. In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said: “It’s a huge country and with the security challenges, we need to ramp up resources, men and equipment.

 

We need to ramp up the numbers, use technology, get more military platforms and arms and ammunition,” adding that all of these are now in progress. Explaining the situation further, he noted that at times, some of the government’s efforts take time to manifest.

 

For instance, he recalled that the Federal Government ordered and fully paid over $469 million for the Tucano fighter jets about four years ago, but only got delivered last year.

 

 

But he assured that the government was already “getting a handle on it. Now we are reconfiguring our security, local ammunition manufacturing is on the cards and a lot of work is going on. We pray we see some of the results soon.” He affirmed that the country has potential with honest leadership, adding that when he decided to run for presidency he thought: “Let’s even put our minds to it. I have seen it for seven years and I know it can be done.”

 

Earlier in his remarks, the CAC President, Pastor Oladele while extending greetings and appreciation to President Buhari for his leadership, stated that he has always personally admired the President. “I have been a great admirer of the President since he was Head of State and so we encourage him to do more for the peace and prosperity of our country.

 

We believe that all will be well with the nation,” he said. Meanwhile, the Vice President has charged faith leaders in the country to inspire the right values and greatness of the Nigerian nation in their leadership roles.

 

According to him, this has become important because the church and other faith leaders have played key roles in nationbuilding and in the development of public and private institutions for many decades in Nigeria and such should continue.

 

This was the summation of his remarks at a symposium organised by the Wardens’ Unit of Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church, Surulere District, Ayo Ni O in Lagos on Saturday morning.

 

Prof. Osinbajo’s remarks were delivered by the State House Chaplain, Pastor Seyi Malomo, who represented the Vice President at the symposium themed: “The State, the Society and the Church,” which also marked the 50th Anniversary of the C&S Wardens’ Unit

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

