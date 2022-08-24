News

Osinbajo physically attends FEC six weeks after surgery

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

About six weeks after surgery on his leg as a result of injury sustained while playing squash, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday attended the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.

Osinbajo is physically attending the meeting holding at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja for the first time since he underwent surgery at an Ikeja Hospital in Lagos on July 16, 2022.

He was discharged on July 25 and has been recuperating at home and attending official functions virtually.

The Vice President was received by ministers and presidential aides, who took turns to welcome him back to the council chambers.

Those physically attending the meeting include Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and  the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Mongunu (rtd).

The ministers attending physically include Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello; Communications and Digital, Isa Patanmi; Humanitarian Disaster Management and Social Development Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq; Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare; Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, Aviation, Hadi Sirika and Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo.

Others are Ministers of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Aliyu, Environment, Ademola Adegoroye and Education, Goodluck Nana-Opia

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

 

 

