News

Osinbajo postpones NEC meeting

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The virtual meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) earlier scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.
A statement issued by the Permanent Secretary/Secretary of NEC, Olusola Idowu, in Abuja on Wednesday, said the postponement was based on the orders of the Vice President.
The statement did not give any reason for the action but noted that a new date will be communicated later.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kano traffic agency: Gunmen plan to attack us

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

  T he Managing Director of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Baffa Babba Danagundi, has said that his men deserted the roads last Sunday following intelligence reports that some gunmen had concluded plans to attack them.     He said based on such security report, the agency asked its men not to report to duty, […]
News

Group Petition Buhari against appointment of Udoh Omokunmi as Per. Sec

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

A group of people under the umbrella of Oyo Good Governance Forum (OGGF) has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari on the planned appointment of Mrs. Udoh Monilola Omokunmi as Permanent Secretary representing Oyo State in the Federal Civil Service (FCC). In the petition copied to the Offices of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) […]
News

Land grabbers: Lagos residents seek Sanwo-Olu, Onigbanjo’s intervention

Posted on Author Idowu Nasir

Three Lagos’ residents, Afolabi Olasanmi, Irene Olasanmi and Omolade Adesina have raised the alarm over plans by land grabbers to seize their land at Plot 352 Block XVI along Peter Akachukwu Street, Victory Estate, Okota, an outskirt of Lagos, asking Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Justice Commissioner, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) to rescue them from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: