The virtual meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) earlier scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.
A statement issued by the Permanent Secretary/Secretary of NEC, Olusola Idowu, in Abuja on Wednesday, said the postponement was based on the orders of the Vice President.
The statement did not give any reason for the action but noted that a new date will be communicated later.
Osinbajo postpones NEC meeting
