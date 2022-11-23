Osinbajo praises Nigerians abroad, says majority honest

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has insisted that the majority of Nigerians abroad are honest, hardworking and straightforward people. But laments that a few of them are damaging the country’s reputation abroad. Osinbajo, who made this assertion Monday evening at an interactive session with some leaders of Nigerian groups in Canada, also disclosed that the government was working with other countries to stop the profiling of Nigerians. This came as the Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada, Ambassador Adeyinka Asekun, hinted that the 10-year passport option currently available in the United States and United Kingdom would soon start in Canada. Osinbajo said in a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande: “The vast majority of Nigerians all over the place are honest, straightforward people trying to survive in those places and be responsible citizens wherever they find themselves. That is the story of the vast majority.”

