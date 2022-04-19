Osinbajo prays for peace regardless of challenges

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has prayed for the return of peace in the country, notwithstanding the current challenges facing the country.

Osinbajo, who called for the restoration of Nigeria, said he could see the nation being prosperous in the not too distant future. Joining other Christians worldwide to celebrate Easter Sunday, Osinbajo assured Nigerians of the restoration of peace and a more prosperous future for all regardless of current challenges facing the nation. He stated this while speaking with newsmen after the Easter Sunday service at the State House Chapel, Aso Villa, Abuja. “My message is really a prayer.

The resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ is a defining moment for us Christians. And one of the most important things to bear in mind is the resuscitation of hope. “Where there is despair, I pray that hope would be restored, where there is fear, I pray that there is courage and confidence. Where there is deprivation, I pray that there is prosperity, and there is abundance.

“There may be things that appear dead, but the power of the resurrection is one that assures us that life will come after death.

So, we are completely confident, especially for our country that everywhere we suffer deprivation, there will be restoration, and that is the promise of the resurrection.”

