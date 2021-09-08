Osinbajo: Preaching peace in turbulent time

Despite security challenges and drumbeats of secessions, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo remains optimistic that Nigeria will be better together. MURITALA AYINLA writes

With a weakening economy, rising insecurity and violent conflicts amid deepening distrust in government and institutions, Nigerian democracy seems to be threatened.

Undoubtedly, Nigeria has significant work to do in improving national, state and local security and governance ahead of national and state elections in 2023.

Multiple conflicts arising from pastoralist-herder violence, deepening regional divides, armed banditry and the Boko Haram insurgency seem to be gaining ground. Hundreds of lives were being lost on a daily basis.

The monstrous gun-wielding goons no longer have respect for anywhere. Nowhere seems to be safe from a possible attack.

These criminal elements have become regular visitors to schools, taking away the unarmed students with demands for a huge sum as a ransom for the release of innocent abductees.

They storm farms and homes at will and gruesomely attack farmers. Villages and marketplaces have lost their peace to bandits who terrorize them at will.

Police stations and military base, which used to be known as a safe haven, has now become the subject of endless deadly attacks while the police and the military personnel expected to protect the citizen now prefer to take cover and scamper for safety while civilians’ fate is in limbo.

As the bandits frequently combed schools in search of students to be abducted in the north, so were the suspected killerherdsmen who constantly unleashed terror on innocent communities in the middle belt, especially in Benue State where dozens have been slain.

From the north to the south, the echo of insecurity has rented the air with losses of lives and properties. Abductions and killings of school children have risen beyond comprehension.

Boko Haram has become more vicious and daring. Terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, maiming, looting, and raping have taken a turn for the worse. Worried by the spate of killings in the country, the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken described the security challenges facing Nigeria as extraordinary.

Speaking during a virtual roundtable with Kenyan and Nigerian journalists, Blinken said: “It is fair to say that the challenges that Nigeria faces when it comes to security is quite extraordinary — and you referenced them — whether it’s terrorism, whether it’s banditry and criminality, whether it’s piracy. All of these are real challenges.

“One, we are in absolute solidarity between us in trying to address these challenges together. And the United States is committed to supporting Nigeria as it meets these challenges.

And what that involves primarily is helping Nigeria continue to build its capacity through training, through resources, through information sharing, through equipment, and all of that done, very importantly, with full respect for human rights.”

Also lamenting on the danger of unending security challenge, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed described the general insecurity in the country as a big threat to national unity and the continued existence of the country.

The minister, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), held in Bauchi State, urged Nigerians not to allow current challenges to jeopardize the country’s unity.

He said: ‘’While it is alright for citizens to call for restructuring and true federalism, what is not acceptable is the call in certain quarters for secession.

“Whatever challenges we have today as a nation, can and will be surmounted. In fact, the Federal Government had set in motion the necessary machinery to tackle the challenge of insecurity.

“We should therefore not allow today’s challenges, whether in the area of economy or security, to jeopardize our unity.’’ Despite these challenges, the agitations for secession are also getting louder from separatists who insisted that the regions must go their separate ways.

But despite the clamour for secession and the frightening security challenges, some patriotic Nigerians believe that despite all the tribulations, Nigeria will rise again.

They believe the nation’s diversity is one of her uniqueness and the strength that must be effectively explored to make the nation great again. Among these optimists is Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. The Vice President at different fora has made it clear that with unity of purpose, sacrifice, and patriotism, Nigeria will rise again.

According to him, at this critical time, leaders must be willing to make sacrifices even at the risk of their popularity in order to attain long-lasting resolutions, peace, and progress.

Osinbajo re-echoed this when he received a delegation from the Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC), a non-governmental organization dedicated to the promotion of peace-building and interfaith cohesion, among other objectives that paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

He said in situations of conflict, including ethnic and religious tensions, leaders must be willing to make sacrifices even at the risk of their popularity in order to attain longlasting resolutions, peace, and progress. Addressing the MPAC delegation led by its Executive Chairman, Mr Disu Kamor, Osinbajo insisted that leaders must be prepared to make some important sacrifices in order to deal with the tensions between the faiths and ethnicities in Nigeria.

The VP said: “There is a need to understand first of all, that there is no way that we can deal with the tensions between the faiths and ethnicities in Nigeria today unless those in leadership are prepared to make some important sacrifices.

Those sacrifices are sacrifices even in what you say, how you say it, and then sacrifices also in the acknowledgement of whatever people are saying and the willingness to accept.

“It is very important that we don’t diminish the importance of language and respectful non-violent communication so that we are able to keep our discussions at a level that ensures that we don’t degenerate too quickly to violence.”

Osinbajo cited the examples of the sacrifices made by the late South African leader, Nelson Mandela and Imam Abubakar Abdullahi of Barkin Ladi, in Plateau State. “We can all talk nicely and say the right things but unless people are prepared to make some concessions which may cost them popularity within their own group, we cannot move forward.

“Nelson Mandela, who had spent such a long time in jail under apartheid before he became President still pushed for a South Africa where even his tormentors got equal treatment like his fellow black South Africans. In Nigeria more recently,

Imam Abubakar Abdullahi in 2018, put his life on the line to save the lives of over 200 Christians who took refuge in his mosque when some gunmen attacked the village of Nghar Yelwa in Barkin Ladi, Plateau State and sought to kill the Christians.

“These are stories of people who are not only political or religious leaders but just ordinary people, doing the right thing.

Unless we are prepared to not just talk about it but to make an open display, first of all, of those who are doing the right things, but more importantly, challenging our leaders to say the right things and to be prepared to risk some popularity in order to do so, then we will just be wasting a lot of time,”

Prof. Osinbajo said. Beyond making sacrifices, the Vice President said the notion of respectful dialogue is also crucial especially. “The whole idea of promoting respect for other faiths and people of other ethnicities and beliefs is a very important thing especially now in our country with what we are seeing.”

Commending the Muslim group’s efforts in promoting interfaith cohesion, the Vice President noted that setting up an inclusive platform for interfaith dialogue should be an important consideration by concerned stakeholders.

“I think it is something that is important, especially one that takes into account younger people, professionals who are not necessarily religious leaders in that sense, maybe there might be a way to have a more inclusive interfaith dialogue.

We are at a point in time in our history, where people who are responsible and like-minded from all of the faiths and ethnicities should come together to do something,” the VP explained.

Earlier in his presentation, the leader of the group, Mr Disu Kamor said MPAC has been involved in programmes and activities aimed at promoting cohesion among people of different faiths over the past decade.

He said the group is ready to collaborate with other stakeholders deepening efforts aimed at ensuring peaceful coexistence and dousing the tensions across the country among people of different faiths. Harping on the need to strengthen the nation’s unity,

Prof. Osinbajo at another event, said all Nigerians have a constitutional right to live, work and enjoy their lives in peace and safety under the law. He added that the classification of Nigerians as ‘indigenes’ and ‘non-indigenes’ is a form of apartheid and contradicts our declared aspirations towards equality and unity. According to him, in many quarters, there are feelings of alienation and exclusion.

“To this point, we must recognize the ways in which we perpetuate institutional discrimination and cause people to see their identities as weapons for procuring opportunity, often at the expense of others. We see this whenever Nigerians are denied opportunity on the basis of their state of origin or because they are ‘non- indigenes’.

“We see it when a Nigerian that resident in a state has been all his life is suddenly excluded from admission into an educational institution or an employment opportunity because he is not considered an ‘indigene’.

All Nigerians have a constitutional right to live, work and enjoy their lives in peace and safety under the law. The classification of Nigerians as ‘indigenes’ and ‘non-indigenes’ is a form of apartheid and contradicts our declared aspiration towards equality and unity.”

The VP explained that the constitution enjoins government to “Secure full residence rights for every citizen in all parts of the Federation’ and this is imperative that we must commit to across all tiers of Government. All that should matter in evaluating ourselves is where we live and fulfil our civic obligation,” VP said.

Meanwhile, as the nation continues to grapple with the security challenges, indeed there are millions of Nigerians who share Professor Osinbajo’s possibility of greater Nigeria. Like the Vice President, they also have hope that the nation is above its present challenges.

This, they said, could only become a possibility if the nation can address poverty, marginalization, favouritism, injustice and all other factors responsible for its present challenges.

