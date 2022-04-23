News

Osinbajo Presidency to tackle climate change, insecurity, others – Group

The Chairman of The Progressive Project (TPP), Senator Kabiru Gaya, has said that the Presidency of the Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, would solve the menace of climate change, insecurity, drug trafficking and economic problems. Gaya stated this during the week when he assumed office as TPP chairman. TPP is the support group for Osinbajo 2023 Presidency. Extolling the credentials of Osinbajo and his declaration, he said: “Globally, climate change, insecurity, drug trafficking, and economic problems such as unemployment and inflation along with many other challenges have worsened and all these impact Nigeria and many other countries.

However, said Osinbajo has direct insight into the depth of Nigeria’s challenges as well as current strategies and tactics being laid out to tackle them, noting that the country stand a great chance to move ahead without much waste of time with him as president in 2023. According to him: “Nonetheless, a lot is being said by many; as genuine democrats and as progressives, we shall continue to defend the constitutional rights of citizens to hold their own opinions but we must all be weary of those whose sole preoccupation is the propagation of such hate and suspicions that seek to hold our country down.

“Even an internal issue of the price of our party’s nomination form is being deliberately misinterpreted in some circles when we feel confident that unlike moneybags, our truly populist candidate is popular enough to pool supporters’ token donations and raise such money with ease. Just one youth group with TPP, the Progressive Group alone say that they can raise N100m with rough voluntary contributions of N10, 000 each by 10, 000 of their supporters who are keen about seeing a better future. Our populist Mathematics is flawless and very strong; moneybags within or outside APC will only lose their dollars in any contest against the people’s will. Unlike the history of some other political parties, records show that neither APC presidential ticket nor its VP slot had ever been won by throwing money around but by populist endorsement from North and South.

“We note that the fear of the people’s genuine power has made some elements to resort to heightened propaganda in the past few days; some sponsored articles of calumny are appearing here and there and through our long-term friends in the mass media, we are monitoring the sponsored pawns and their sponsors. We will not descend low to play gutter politics and we have continued to warn our supporters against involvement in insults and vilification. We are democrats, we believe in uniting people and in submitting ourselves and competing ideas to the people’s evaluation and decisions through the ballot box.

“For us at TPP, the unity of Nigeria as well as the unity of all Progressives remains paramount. “We are not unaware that a band of very few pessimists who try to deceive themselves and their sponsors about their lower chances are equally disseminating false narratives in a futile effort to demarket Osinbajo. Some have said that some opposition elements probably have a hand in it, out of fear APC’s much-improved prospects of victory with Osinbajo as presidential candidate.”

Furthermore, Gaya said: “Let it be emphasized once again that all the populist forces behind Osinbajo fear no foe and hate no one; we are focused without compromise on the unity, progress and development of Nigeria and we shall not descend into gutter fights with any person or group. “Indeed, we are proud of the fact that APC has the richest array of competent, people-focused aspirants to choose from. We, here at TPP also feel confident that our candidate’s widely acknowledged qualities stand him out. Indeed, as vice president who has competently held forth for his principal – doing so to the admiration of all sections of this great country- Osinbajo has a right of first refusal at this crucial point in Nigeria’s history. “Like hundreds of our support groups and like millions of Nigerians who called upon him to come out and contest, I have totally confidence that by the power of the Almighty and the electoral power of millions of Nigerian citizens across the six geo-political zone, Osinbajo will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023.

 

