Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari, is still in London where, according to the Presidency, he is undergoing a routine medical checkup.

At the commencement of the meeting, council members observed a minute silence in honor of a former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mahmud Tukur.

Like this: Like Loading...