Osinbajo: Proffering home-grown solutions to Nigeria’s problems

The highly publicised femur surgery in a Nigerian hospital by Nigerian experts on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has again generated reactions among Nigerians and showcased him as a leader who walks his talk on the need for home-grown solutions to challenges that Nigeria is facing. MURITALA AYINLA reports

The popular saying, “practice what you preach,” was in full effect recently, when the spokesperson to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, informed Nigeria and the world on his verified Twitter handle that his principal was in the hospital today for a surgical procedure. What appeared to many as a shocking and disturbing news was a watershed moment in Nigeria’s history and politics; that the presidency would make public the details of a sitting vice president undergoing a major medical treatment.

The tweet was also followed by a detailed official statement from the Office of the Vice President, signed by Akande, that “doctors who performed the surgical operation on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to treat the recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg have concluded the procedure and it was successful.”

The statement then quoted a detailed report from Dr. Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, the Medical Director, Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos that the vice president was admitted into the hospital “on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.” According to the hospital, the surgical operation on the VP was performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr. Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr. Adedoyin Dosunmu- Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

Expectedly, Osinbajo’s femur surgery in a Nigerian hospital by Nigerian-based doctors gained massive publicity and generated many positive reactions among Nigerians, who commended Osinbajo for patronising Nigeria’s healthcare facilities, particularly against the usual norm where public officials seek medical treatment abroad rather than at home, even for minor issues. Prominent among these reactions was that of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the umbrella body for medical professionals in the country, who commended Osinbajo for his confidence in the Nigerian healthcare system, which made him undergo a surgical procedure in the country.

No doubt, this again showcased the VP as a leader who walks the talk when talking about home-grown solutions to issues and stopping medical tourism. On different occasions, Osinbajo has advocated for the patronage of Nigeria’s medical facilities and the development of its health sector. Going by the trend in the nation’s health sector, Nigerians reportedly spend about N500 billion annually on medical tourism, which according the NMA, is a clear indication of the poor state of the sector.

Thus, the news of Osinbajo’s surgery in a Nigerian hospital came to many Nigerians as a pleasant surprise, especially as he is Nigeria’s number two man. The prompt response and transparency of official information about the issue and the health management of the VP’s media team was defining in a country where the medical issues of elected public officials are shrouded in secrecy. The doctors, who performed the surgical operation, also noted that the surgical operation was successful. Recently, the Federal Government raised the alarm over the huge amount the nation frequently loses to foreign countries in search for health care services, saying that Nigerians spend between $1.2 and $1.6 billion (N664bn at 415/$) on medical tourism annually.

“We, as a country, will also conserve our foreign reserves while earning foreign exchange. We will begin to reverse the brain drain in the health sector, create jobs and provide affordable and standard healthcare for our people,” Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said in May. Indeed, health in Nigeria is in a sorry state, despite the fact that the health sector belongs to a concurrent legislative list that empowers the Federal, State and Local Governments to legislate on health matters. On paper, the National Health Policy is aimed at addressing the provision of intensive, effective, and efficient health care services to the people of Nigeria in order to allow them to achieve the laudable goals of health standards such that everyone will enjoy life at all levels of human endeavor. But in reality, the story is different.

Successive governments have paid lip attention to the country’s health sector, with its senior officials preferring to travel abroad for medical treatment. Despite the fact that everyone is desirous of good health and the ability of a nation to guarantee good health care delivery for its teeming population could be said to be a forerunner to the nations’ true independence and sovereignty, it is rather shameful that demand for foreign medical attention seems to be in vogue in a nation that prides itself as the giant of Africa. This has sadly encouraged capital flight from some of the country’s best medical professionals, leading not only to a loss in human capital but also internally generated revenue from patronage of local medics and facilities. Many local medical experts are leaving the country in droves, while the rich, who have the resources to seek first-class medical care, jostle around the world in search of medical facilities, leaving average poor Nigerians to deal with the largely neglected and moribund health sector.

It is estimated that at least 2,000 medical doctors leave the country yearly for the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Africa. There is no doubt that health sector professionals as well as other Nigerians have confidence in Vice President Osinbajo just as the VP’s belief in Nigerians is unparalleled. Recall that following the recent nationwide industrial action embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the group had insisted on the Vice Presidents’ intervention before calling off its over-one-month strike. Speaking on a television programme, the National President of NARD, Osakhuesuyi Uyilawa, said: “If we get a strong commitment from the Vice President, I can put myself on the line, I can take it to the national executive of the association.

If we get that (commitment) from the Vice President, we can do anything to call-off the strike. The Vice President can be trusted. We can believe him.” The Vice President, on the other hand, has consistently expressed his unflinching faith and confidence in Nigerian experts in all walks of life. This undoubtedly explains why he chose a Nigerian hospital for his care. In February, the VP noted that Nigeria’s public health system was still robust and, when well resourced, could achieve greater coverage despite disruptions caused by the COVID- 19 pandemic.

“Clearly, we need to do a lot more. Perhaps, what needs to happen is to increase personnel in our public healthcare system, ramp up the numbers, so that we can achieve greater coverage and do a lot more,” Osinbajo said when he received, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, a delegation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Also in May, while speaking at the Primary Health Care summit in Abuja on Thursday, Osinbajo stated that the government budget alone cannot fund the country’s health care system and called on the private sector to support the country s bid to revitalise its primary health care (PHC) system. “It is important that we reflect on PHC investments, particularly tracking the progress made so far, such as the Basic Health Care Provision Funds,” he said, adding: “We must continue to work towards a health care system that caters to the health needs of all Nigerians.”

Contrary to what was obtained in the media team of other public and political figures, many Nigerians across the nation were pleased with the transparency, honesty, and professionalism with which the VPs team communicated with the citizens about the VPs’ hospitalisation. While commending the VP for practicing what he preaches, they also hailed the Mr. Laolu Akandeled media team for keeping Nigerians informed about the VP’s health. They described the VP’s hospitalization management as a departure from the usual practice in which our leaders would sneak abroad into a foreign hospital without informing the people. Further to the promptness and transparency shown by the VP’s media handlers on his hospitalization and treatment, on Tuesday, July 19, The Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, provided an update on Osinbajo’s condition. It stated that the Vice President “continues to make good progress at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, and all aspects of the Vice President’s pos-operative care have been proceeded satisfactorily so far.

His multi-disciplinary team of doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and allied health professionals are extremely pleased with his progress.” This is indeed good news for many Nigerians at home and abroad. Not only on the VP’s successful surgery and recuperation, there is even greater hope and expectation that the country will witness significant progress in the commitment of different levels of government to improve the country’s health facilities and access to affordable health care for Nigerians.

