News

Osinbajo proposes debt for climate swap deal in US

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has proposed a debt-for-climate deal for African countries in order to significantly advance the course of global net-zero emissions targets.

Osinbajo made the proposal on Thursday during a lecture on a just and equitable energy transition for Africa at the Centre for Global Development in Washington D.C. United States of America.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo explained that the: “Debt for climate swaps is a type of debt swap where bilateral or multilateral debt is forgiven by creditors in exchange for a commitment by the debtor to use the outstanding debt service payments for national climate action programmes.

“Typically, the creditor country or institution agrees to forgive part of a debt, if the debtor country would pay the avoided debt service payment in a local currency into an escrow or any other transparent fund and the funds must then be used for agreed climate projects in the debtor country.”

Justifying the rationale behind such a debt swap deal, the Vice President submitted that the commitment to it would “increase the fiscal space for climate-related investments and reduce the debt burden for participating developing countries.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

MBF lauds Senate over e-transmission of election results

Posted on Author Cephas Iorheme

National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Bitrus Pogu yesterday commended the Senate for bowing to pressure from Nigerians by amending the Electoral Act to empower the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the procedure for the transmission of election results during the forthcoming general elections. The Middle Belt leader also threw […]
News

Ay.com unveils Pass Me Your Love refix with Peruzzi and new label deal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ayoola Johnson popularly known as AY.COM is no stranger to the African music scene. His debut single Pass Me Your Love was released in 2008 and was such a massive hit that it took him on tours to different cities like London, Malaysia, New York, Paris, Sweden to name a few. In 2021, He announced […]
News

2023: Shun fake news, hate speech, Malami tasks journalists

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday urged journalists to refrain from publishing fake news, hate speeches, sedition and libellous reports capable of inciting violence before, during and after the 2023 general election. Malami made the call in Abuja while delivering a keynote speech at the 2022 media conference organised […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica