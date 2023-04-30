Osinbajo: Provision Of Credit, Exposure’ll Help African Creative Industry

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the African creative industry would expand with provision of credit and necessary exposures. Osinbajo said this yesterday at the first session of 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation, MIF, the organizer of the annual forum, was established in 2006 with a critical focus on the importance of governance and leadership for Africa. Osinbajo, who got commendations at the event, said what government should do to support the expansion of the creative industry would be provision of credit to the young talents that make up the creative industry.

According to him:”The success of the creative industry in Africa is a phenomenon that many will say happened without much government involvement. So, I think that in many ways, what is important is to see how the creative industry can be supported.

“Firstly, in entertainment, it is evident that there is a huge amount of talents and it’s evident also that the regulatory environment favours it because there are no impediments and one would say that as much as possible, what we should seek to do is to see how we can expand that space and to support with credit where that is possible and infrastructure that will be helpful.”

Giving example about one of such support to the industry, Osinbajo stated that, “so for example, we in Nigeria do what we call our own National Theatre. They now have a few studios for films, entertainment and the extent to which that will support the industry has always shown tremendous promise.”

Applauding the growth of the industry and cautioning against excessive interference by governments, the Vice President noted that “things have changed in so many fundamental respects that there is greater independence of the artist and the creative people and they really function very effectively with little help.”