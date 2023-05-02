Osinbajo: Public service a lifelong enterprise

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said public service is a lifelong enterprise that deserves commitment. He said this on Mon- day evening at the virtual launch and unveiling of the book: “Osinbajo Strides: Defining Moments of an Innovative Leader.”

According to a state- ment by his spokesman Laoku Akande yesterday, the VP, who thanked the authors, said: “On behalf of Dolly my dear wife, my family, and the OVP team, I thank you all, and I dedicate this book to the people of our country to whom we always owe the duty and responsibility of selfless service.”

The 29-chapter book was put together by 25 journal- ists and writers known as the “PYO Collective,” and the foreword was written by former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The authors are Rich- ard Akinnola, Azu Ishie- kwene, Garba Mohammed, Donu Kogbara, Etim Etim, Arukaino Umukoro, Sadiq Abdullateef, Fatima Mamman-Daura, James Akpandem, Mustapha Ogunsakin, Dayo Akintobi, Dr. Wale Adeduro, Colum- ba Ogah, Haruna Abdullahi, Temilade Okesanjo, Olaolu Beckley, Jude Zoho, Oreoluwa Ogunbiyi, Vitalis Obidiaghaa, Seun Bisuga, Seyi Gesinde, Faith Dafe- Joseph, Muritala Ayinla, Abimbola Olaniyan and Ibrahim Bature.