Osinbajo reaffirms adoption of gas as transition fuel in discussion with Canadian officials

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reaffirmed the need for adoption of gas as the transition fuel in a meeting with Canadian officials led by the Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, on Monday.

Recall that the Vice President on Sunday departed for a high level visit to Canada to discuss educational collaboration, creative industry and climate justice amongst others with the officials of that country.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Tuesday, in Ottawa, the capital of the North American country, Osinbajo maintained that the notion had garnered traction at the recent COP27 conference in Egypt, even though still widely unacknowledged in the West.

“We believe we must use our gas as transition fuel; we have huge gas reserves. We would like to continue to use our gas during the transition,” the Vice President said while explaining that the Federal Government’s Energy Transition Plan is focused on renewable energy, including the ongoing Solar Power Naija Programme, which was launched under the Economic Sustainability Plan.

Responding, the Canadian Deputy Prime Minister, who wondered whether countries such as Nigeria were already struggling to get financing for gas projects, said: “We will be happy to keep talking with you on that, ” adding that the use of natural gas makes sense, and noting that the dialogue should continue.

