Osinbajo: Reawakening youths’ consciousness in nation-building

As the 2023 elections draw closer amid a gloomy economic outlook largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with more Nigerian youths losing interest in politics and the electioneering process, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo recently re-awakened their political consciousness and sensitized them on how they can drive desired political and economic change. MURITALA AYINLA reports

If the recent civic awakening that seemed apparent at the height of the demonstrations against police brutality otherwise known as #EndSARS protests in October 2020 was a clear indication of how Nigerians usually proved their political consciousness and strength during the electioneering process, one would have probably said that the nation is set for a rebirth.

Voter apathy typifies Nigerian elections and has been a notable feature of the nation’s polls since independence.

The rising youth population and other eligible voters have thus far failed to spill over into the electoral realm. It is a known fact that Africa’s political history is incomplete without mention of the roles that the youths played in achieving their countries’ independence, it is also obvious that Nigerian youths are yet to achieve the level of inclusion required to gain major representation in politics.

Curiously, leading to independence, Nigerian youths were the driving force behind the nationalist activities that led to end of colonialism and beginning of Nigeria’s independence in 1960. In the pre-independence era, the youth were reputed for the formation of political parties such as the Nigerian Youth Movement (NYM) – the first political party in Nigeria; Nigeria National Democratic Party (NNDP) and the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC).

These young nationalists, each, used the media to speak against the evils of colonialism and demanded independence. The era simply epitomized the period when the youth understood their roles and actively participated in bringing the needed development of their country.

But today, the reverse seems to be the case. Despite their growing impact and influence on entrepreneurship, technology, activism, mobilisation and social media, majority of today’s youths seem unconcerned with political participation. Consequently, many of them are either ignorant of their role or discouraged by leadership deficits, money politics, poor internal democracy among the older parties, absence of a strategic political agenda and other factors.

Little wonder that findings from political analysts have shown that most Nigerian youths resort to comments on political development on social media, but fail to exercise their franchise during the electioneering process, while some see election day as one to relax or embark on sporting activities instead of going to the polling booths to vote for the candidates of their choice.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), out of the over 84 million registered voters in the 2019 general election, only about 72 million collected their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) while about 11 million were not collected.

The electoral umpire also added that of the 84 million registered voters, only 34.75 per cent voted in the presidential election. Many youths, who constitute the greater majority of the voters, didn’t participate in the poll.

Some have lost their sense of patriotism and become purveyors of fake news, hate speech and other misinformation capable of setting the nation on fire. With an estimated population of about 200 million, Nigeria is the seventh most populous country in the world. Going by the United Nations’ population projections for 2020, about 62 per cent of Nigeria’s population are below age 25.

By contrast, less than five per cent are aged 60 years and above. This makes Nigeria a youthful population with a median age of about 18 years, which is lower than African and world estimates of 20 and 29 respectively.

However, some political analysts said that Nigeria’s so-called “speak up” youthful generation requires a push to consider their role in politics while trying to navigate the relative power of protest and electoral politics as modes of civic participation.

This, they said, is crucial given the growing voter apathy prevalence among the youths, who have the highest population in the country with over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population under the age of 30. But to change their orientation and re-awake their political consciousness in nation-building, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the maiden Progressive Youth Conference organised by the youth wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, emphasised the fact that youths are unspoken authority needed to drive the much-desired change in the country. According to him, this needed change could only be realized through active political participation of Nigerian youths.

He added that with their population, the youth could play even more critical roles in shaping the country’s political and economic future as well as drive conversations that will enhance national unity by becoming more active in politics and encouraging platforms for more constructive engagement on national issues. This, the vice president said, is possible when youths are conscious of their role in nation-building.

According to him, the era during which youths take the back seat in the development of Nigeria is over. Prof. Osinbajo, who was the guest speaker at the conference themed: “The future is a decision,” harped on the need for youths to join politics in order to meaningfully contribute and make changes which only those in government can bring about. His words: “It is evident just from voter-turnout alone that the vast majority of young people either do not register to vote or do not vote.

Those who even participate at all would rather engage within the very constrained space of social media platforms or join pressure groups. Neither of these is necessarily bad, but while media engagements and pressure groups may draw attention to the issues, they do not transform the lives of millions for good or ill. So, if you are keen on how the future will turn out, you must be involved in politics.”

While explaining the beauty of timely participation in politics to drive the desired political and economic change, Osinbajo recalled that he was able to actualise and implement all his great ideas with others when he had the opportunity to serve as Attorney- General of Lagos State in the Alliance for Democracyled government in 1999. “Growing up, I was also among a number of pressure groups concerned with corruption, human rights and democracy.

I wrote papers and argued at conferences, but it was only in 1999 when the AD won elections in Lagos that I was able to serve as Attorney General, and working with several colleagues, that we carried out a major reform of the justice sector in Lagos State. We had to participate politically; otherwise, all our great ideas may never be tried,” he said.

Prof. Osinbajo added that it is crucial for young Nigerians, who he described as a major numerical force in society, to influence others to also participate. Interestingly, with the “Not Too Young to Run Law” which seeks to alter some sections of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to reduce the age of qualification for the office of the President, Governor and members of the National Assembly, the coast is clear for Nigerian youths. In clear terms, at 25, a Nigerian citizen is qualified to run for the state Houses of Assembly, and at 30, one can run for the governorship, Senate and presidency. This is against the previous age benchmark of 45.

Hence, despite whatever challenges might be confronting them and preventing them from active participation in politics, the vice president urged Nigerian youths not to be discouraged from joining politics because of negative sentiments associated with politics in the country.

He said: “Politics is about service to the people, but at the heart of that is that it is about ideas, and, of course, numbers. Movements of every kind are activated around ideas and numbers. The larger the number of those persuaded by an idea, the stronger the movement. “So, being involved and getting others involved is crucial. The task then is to aggregate the majority of the party around your preferred point of view. That has to be done by standing firm on sound principles, but also being ready to give-and-take on methodology for achieving shared objectives and common causes. We have to raise the bar of political discourse and focus the minds of the public on the issues that matter most to the majority.” The vice president acknowledged the strength of the youths in Nigeria, saying that young people have the numbers to run with bright ideas that could cause major positive disruption in politics. He added that the youth have made remarkable impacts in other sectors like business, commerce and education. “It is the strength of your ideas and the depth of the organisation that will retire those ahead of you, not your age. You are in your prime, at your most creative and most prolific stage. You also have the largest numbers. You underestimate your role and abilities if you do not see your role as taking over the ideological and intellectual direction of the party. The big ideas, the great solutions, the creative plans, must come from you. And this is your moment,” he said. Harping on the need for all Nigerians to strive for unity, Prof. Osinbajo urged all Nigerians, young and old, to work for and project the unity of Nigeria and avoid stoking the embers of divisions.

He added that, irrespective of population and diversity, everyone must make the union work for the benefit of all Nigerians. “Our people will be better served by a large, populous and diverse country.

As with all big and diverse countries, our business is to make the union work. It is to give everyone a sense of belonging. It is to continue to balance the inequities and provide a socioeconomic framework that guarantees everyone a fair chance,” he said.

