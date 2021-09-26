Osinbajo receives CAN Award, charges religious leaders to preach fairness, Kaw

…acknowledges global religious chauvinism

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has received the prestigious Excellence Award from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Osinbajo, after receiving the award at a dinner organised by CAN on Saturday night, urged religious leaders across the country to preach about fairness and equity for there to be peace.

In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Sunday the Vice President urged the religious leaders to be relentless advocates of freedom of worship, justice and the rule of law.

He said: “We must continue to let the important truth be known that Christ did not come to establish a religion or to condemn men, but to show all men that his own righteousness, not our righteousness or performance, is the qualification for eternal life.

“That the gospel commands consideration for the views of others, treating them as we would wish to be treated; non-violent communication, that our words must be words of grace seasoned with salt.

“We must, as an organisation and as individuals, remain constant and relentless advocates of freedom of worship, respect for human rights, fairness, justice and the rule of law.”

Osinbajo commended the CAN for collaborating with the leadership of the Islamic and other faiths, to reconcile where there were conflicts, pacify where there has been offence, and reprimand where there have been misdeeds.

Speaking on dousing religious and ethnic tensions in the society, the Vice President noted: “As we have seen in the past few years not just in Nigeria but all over the world, there is a growing religious and ethnic chauvinism.

“An almost intemperate, vehement and often violent dismissal of the views of people of other persuasions without adequate consideration. At the same time there is the rise of identity and cultural politics. Brethren, the answer to hate, intolerance and conflict is the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Other award recipients include former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo; former Imo State Governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara; several State governors; faith leaders, including past Presidents and General Secretary of CAN.

Like this: Like Loading...