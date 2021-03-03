News

Osinbajo reiterates FG's commitment to green energy initiative

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday reiterated the Federal Government’s plan to phase-out more polluting fuels such as coal and diesel with the deployment of the five million solar power connections, targeting 25 million households across the country.
The VP, who also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the global green energy initiative, said that solar power connections initiative under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) would help enhance the standard of living for many Nigerians.
Speaking during a virtual meeting with a delegation of the European Union (EU) led by its Executive Vice President, Mr Valdis Dombrovskis, Osinbajo urged the international community to preserve financing for gas projects in Nigeria and other developing countries, during the transition to net-zero emission.
He said: “A just transition to net-zero emissions, probably one where gas as a fossil fuel is still supported, especially for those of us in this part of the world, is absolutely important, especially as it will enable us to phase-out more polluting fuels such as coal and diesel.”
New Telegraph learnt that discussions at the meeting, held virtually, focused on bilateral investment agreements between Nigeria and the EU cutting across diverse areas including technology, intellectual property rights, research and innovation, humanitarian assistance, energy access, and renewable energy.
“A point which I think we can talk about is the sort of support that we hope to get from the EU especially with respect to ensuring that we meet our commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.
“Our commitment to energy transition is firm, and we think that for us, it is an area of comparative advantage. So, we are hoping to leverage that. I think that we will again be very happy to work on improving the investment environment to ensure that we are able to work as much as possible with the EU partners,” he said.

