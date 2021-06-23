News

Osinbajo restates FG’s commitment to MSMEs’ growth

Posted on

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has restated the Federal Government’s commitment to the growth of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the country. Osinbajo gave this assurance in an interaction with journalists, after the tour of DLK Clothing Signatures Limited and Roving Height Bookstore in Abuja yesterday. TheVice-President, whoassured that government would give priority attention to those enterprises, was accompanied by the Minister of Trade and Investments, Otunba Niyi Adebayo. Osinbajo said: “This is our MSME Week, we are looking at star MSMEs here and there, looking at what they are doing and in what ways we can supportthem, sowearelooking forward to working with them.”

Our Reporters

