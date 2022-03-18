Osinbajo: Restoring the hope of children orphaned by Boko-Haram in North East

The recent working visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to Borno State has rekindled the hope of the children orphaned by Boko Haram insurgency. The North East Children’s Trust (NECT) initiated by the VP is fast providing sustainable, life-changing assistance which helps to reintegrate the children into society and equip them with the necessary skills to live successful lives. Muritala Ayinla writes

They lost their parent at very tender ages of their lives. Their mothers and fathers didn’t die in road accident nor lost their lives to the pandemic or any other known diseases ravaging northern region of Nigeria. They were orphaned by the dreaded Boko Haram sect who invaded their homes and villages in the broad day light and the dead of the night, killing, maiming everyone indiscriminately and abducting the females ones.

Many couldn’t even explain the whereabouts of their fathers, mothers and siblings; others saw them in the pool of their own blood before fleeing their homes. Like cities ravaged by war, they saw their homes in flames, their parents’ properties and other sources of livelihood razed by the insurgents. The terrorists sent their parents to their untimely graves and burnt everything in their communities, dashing their hope. In a twinkle of an eye all their parents had worked for were burnt to ashes.

They are thousands of vulnerable children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states of the Northeast subregion. They became internally displaced following the insurgent attacks. Hence, their education were hindered and for those whose parents were yet to enroll in the school, the dream of their education were shattered following the untimely death of their parent and the losses of their parent’s means of livelihood.

But concerned by the plight of displaced children who were running into thousands in some of the affected states and region, even as the federal government continue to wage war on insurgency, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo initiated the North East Children’s Trust (NECT) aimed at providing educational and extensive-care support to ten thousand children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency. The North East Children’s Trust (NECT) is a private sector led, government enabled initiative set up to create an ecosystem for homeless children made vulnerable by the conflict in the North East of Nigeria that will echo the lives of a normal child growing and thriving in a healthy family.

The Trust was founded and managed by a Board of Trustees. It was pioneered by 14th Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, it was conceived to establish 10 Learning Centers that would cater to the displaced orphans in the North East.

Even though the Trust is Government-inspired, it is donor funded and has received support from private organizations as well as state-owned enterprises.

According to the headmaster of the learning center, Sikiru Olawoyin, the school was “structured and committed to providing sustainable, life-changing assistance, with facilities carefully tailored to reintegrate the children into society and equip them with the necessary skills to live successful lives.”

Sikiru disclosed that some of the children were girls who were carefully selected, while the rest were boys.

Also speaking on training offered,the executive secretary of the Northeast children’s trust, Dr. Mariam Masha, said the pupils were trained in various skills and vocation in addition to the conventional education curriculum in line with the present realities of life.

Masha, who spoke at the school premises in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, recently said that the learning Center is more than just a school. She described the centre as a place to nurture, empower and renew the children.

She expressed optimism that the North East Children’s Trust would be able to deliver on the mandate.

She said: “The Learning Center is more than just a school. It is a place to nurture, empower and renew our children and I believe right here before us, is proof that the North East Children’s Trust is able to deliver on that mandate. Having witnessed your development and progress over these years we can boldly say that you are ready to face the world because we have heard from you.”.

It was therefore a carnival-like atmosphere when Vice President Osinbajo paid a working visit to Borno State Capital recently where he commissioned a number of project executed by the State Government and headlined the 30th edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic held in the State. As the VP’s convoy passed through several streets in Maiduguri, the residents trooped out in excitement and large crowds turned out with placards and much cheer at all of the events. On the path to the palace of the Shehu of Borno and other destinations during the visit , different sets of school children lined the streets clapping and singing, displaying much affection for both the President and his deputy who was in town. There were drumming and dancing all over the place with much fanfare.

Prof. Osinbajo, who was hosted by the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, visited the Children Learning Centre, a school set up by the North-East Children’s Trust, a charity he had championed during his 60th birthday to support orphans who are victims of the insurgency in the North-East.

On sighting the VP and Governor Zulum at the learning center,the excited children chanted: “welcome ‘Daddy Osinbajo!”. Thereafter, Prof. Osinbajo and the Governor interacted with the children who were obviously excited on seeing and meeting the VP, and were singing and chanting joyously all through the short visit to the school. He assured them of a brighter future, saying that their education would always be prioritised.

The VP also visited the holding camp of thousands of returnees who had fled the State during the worst days of the insurgency, where he interacted with them and delivered President Muhammadu Buhari’s message of hope and restoration.

The VP informed them that the President recently set up a Repatriation Committee which he was asked to Chair, with the Borno State Governor as Vice Chair.

According to the VP, the Presidential Committee “will take care of you and return you to your homes. We are going to do the best that we can so that you can continue with your life and do your work. By the grace of God, all will be well with you, God bless you.”

His message of hope attracted a wide applause from the returnees who had fled in the wake of the insurgency to neighbouring countries like Niger and Chad.

Earlier, the President had set up the Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East of Nigeria, and tasked it with the responsibility of activating a permanent solution for effective and practicable restoration of the returnees.

The President had directed members of the Committee to “dedicate more time to the conduct of field visits to regularly engage with state government, communities and key stakeholders.”

At the MSMEs Clinic, the Vice President emphasised that in furtherance of its efforts towards providing infrastructure and improving the business environment, the Federal Government will continue to work with private sector partners to support the MSMEs sector.

The VP also commissioned a number of projects, including the Legacy Doctors’ Quarters and the Resilience Commercial Centre, a business hub facility.

From the centre, the Vice President went to the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai, El-Kanemi of Borno, to pay courtesy call on the paramount ruler, where he spoke about his visit to the State, thanked the Shehu for his fatherly support and also commended the visionary leadership of Governor Zulum.

He said: “I am always excited to come to Borno State; this State has proved so many things; it has proved what Nigeria can be; how resilient we are; how courageous we are; how committed we are to the Nigerian project.

“From the days of former Governor, Kashim Shettima, now Senator, I have seen a steady hand of progress here in Borno State; a commitment to development, a commitment to growth. And then over to Gov. Zulum, who has proved that it is possible to do incredible things with very little.”

In his remarks, the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai, praised the Buhari Administration for the restoration of peace in the State and the North-East in general, noting that the entire people of Borno were appreciative of government’s efforts and Prof. Osinbajo’s dedication to the cause of peace in the region.

While commending the Federal Government for ensuring the restoration of peace in Borno, Gov. Zulum thanked the VP for his personal commitment, stating that “we want to thank you for the enormous contributions that you have been making towards to the reinstatement of the displaced communities in Borno State.”

The other projects commissioned by the Vice President before attending the 30th MSMEs Clinic include an ultra-modern senior secondary school, named after the late Alhaji Mai Deribe, and a 4.3km road project. Again, at the school commissioning some of the orphans who attended the Children Learning Centre and now mainstreamed into Senior Secondary School (SSS) in the State were on hand to show appreciation to the Vice President with a big greeting card signed by 171 of them. They narrated how it is that they are all being referred to as “Osinbajo’s children.”

On arrival at the venue of the MSMEs Clinic, the Vice President inspected the exhibitions by participants. One of the products was an electric car, which the VP drove briefly, with the Governor sitting in.

In his remarks, Prof. Osinbajo announced the establishment of a shared facility for use by small businesses in the State to be completed within four months.

According to the Vice President, “the FG government working with our private sector partners will put up a world-class Shared Facility for MSMEs here in Maiduguri.

“Furthermore, Mr. President has directed that such facility, which must reflect the choices of the people of the State, must be commissioned within 4 months. With these marching orders, the relevant Federal and State Government agencies and the relevant private sector partners must get to work and quickly identify a viable cluster for the benefit of MSMEs in the state.”

Shared Facilities, the Vice President said, “are provided to MSMEs clusters by the Federal Government and involves installation of specialised machinery that can be used or rented for short periods by business owners. Such facilities spare MSMEs from the financial burden of having to purchase their own equipment while giving them access to the latest equipment.”

Prof. Osinbajo added that “in addition to its other interventions, especially in providing infrastructure and improving the business environment, the Buhari Administration is committed to supporting MSMEs because we know that the can-do spirit of Nigerians, when given necessary impetus, is a driving force for innovation and creativity, which are known catalysts for rapid economic progress.”

Speaking on the MSME Clinics and gains recorded over the years, Prof. Osinbajo explained that “they serve as a bridge between the Federal Government, State Government and small businesses in each State. It does this by bringing all relevant regulatory agencies – whose work impact on the business experience of MSMEs – together in one place to consult and solve problems over a one- to two-day period. The idea is similar to providing an opportunity for patients to consult doctors in a mobile clinic.”

Encouraging States to leverage opportunities created by the Clinics, the VP noted that “all the needs and queries of MSMEs cannot be met in a one-day period, which is why we also encourage State Governments to establish MSME One-Stop-Shops.

Reiterating the commitment of the Federal Government to the growth of small businesses in Borno and the country at large, the Vice President said people of the State had benefitted from other interventions by government.

“It is pleasing to note that MSMEs in Borno State benefitted fully from all tracks of the Survival Fund Scheme. The data shows that close to 30,000 MSMEs benefited across all its tracks with the total amount of N1.5 billion helping both business owners and employees alike.”

He commended Governor Zulum of Borno for the giant strides recorded in the state, noting that “the entire country has observed, with admiration, the dedication, commitment, compassion and integrity that you have approached your duties as a Governor of this State, at a time of such immense security and economic challenges.

“In the midst of the crisis, you have built 8,000 housing units, the first flyover in Borno State, several mega schools. You have demonstrated what is possible with clarity of vision (even with limited resources), and a love for the people you serve. Well done and keep it up.”

On his part, Governor Zulum thanked the Vice President for sparing time to visit the state and commission projects, aside from attending the 30th MSMEs Clinics.

He pledged the commitment of the State government to work in partnership with the Federal Government and other partners to improve the lives of the people.

The VP also stopped by the camp of surrendered insurgents and their families before departing the State.He was accompanied on the visit by some members of the National Assembly, including Sen. Abubakar Kyari; Hon. Muhktar Betara; Ministers of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum; Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri; and some heads of agencies, among others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...