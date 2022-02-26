Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu innaugurate diaper manufacturing plant in Lagos

Muritala Ayinla

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Saturday commissioned the Kimberly-Clark Huggies Diaper Manufacturing Plant in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, saying that with about seven million babies born every year in Nigeria, the market for the new firm is huge.

The Vice President, who was accompanied by the state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also said that the factory signaled the beginning of greater investments in this and other sectors.

Speaking while inaugurating the plant, Osinbajo said that not only would the plant provide thousands of good paying jobs – directly and indirectly – within the next three years, it is also an important step in private sector collaboration with the Federal Government.

“For the Federal Government, every new manufacturing plant is an important step towards our belief that it is private investments, both local and foreign, that must be the pathway to rapid economic growth, with jobs and prosperity,” the VP stated.

Buttressing the importance of the FG’s National Development Plan 2021-2025 in this regard (Government-Private sector collaboration), the Vice President observed that: “The success of the Plan depends greatly on a conscious reliance on private enterprise and initiative. So, it only makes sense that the private sector is given every encouragement to play that role.”

The VP noted that it is envisaged that an investment commitment of N348 trillion will be needed over the 4-year period of the Plan, with governments at all levels expected to provide about N49.7 trillion or about 14%, while the private sector is expected to invest N298 trillion or about 86%.

He said: “Kimberly-Clark West Africa has grown from being just an investor in Nigeria to a formidable partner in the actualisation of Nigeria’s economic objectives by adding value through diversification from our non-oil sector.”

He also commended the group for making important social investments in the country, such as championing the cause for women and girls through its “She SABI” Initiative.

“I am also informed that the Kimberly-Clark Foundation has made an impressive investment commitment of $1 million dedicated to improving sanitation and hygiene in Lagos State. There has also been an effort to reach vulnerable girls in some of Nigeria’s poorest communities through the distribution of menstrual hygiene pads; one such outreach has been done in Bauchi State,” the VP said.

Also present at the commissioning were the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, some members of the National Assembly, and Federal Ministers, including the Ministers for Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; and the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba.

