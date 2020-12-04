Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu: No data, no meaningful development

Muritala Ayinla

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Thursday said that no meaningful development could be achieved without data, saying data is so crucial in delivering dividends of democracy to the citizens.

The duo disclosed this while speaking at the second edition of Art of Technology 2.0 held in Lagos.

The event with the theme: “Smart Data. Smarter Lagos”, also had the Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Plc, Dr. Demola Sogunle as keynote speaker.

Vice President Osinbajo, who joined the event virtually to deliver his address, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is working round the clock to make Nigeria a smart country noting that human creativeness and ingenuities were major assets needed to make the society a smart place.

The VP said:“it is now evident that within the next decade Nigeria will cease to be a country whose main contribution to the world is crude oil. The resources that we have which are increasingly in high demand globally, are your capacity for innovation, your imagination, your creative content and your highly adaptive solutions. Your minds and workspaces are the refineries of the present and the future.

“We are finally embracing the true logic of true wealth, it is not being a primary producer, it is about value-added, it’s about maximally leveraging what you have, technology, and in particular data offers that incredible opportunity.”

He stated that Buhari’s administration would continue to pursue its digital and technology driven agenda to keep the country at pace with the rest of the world.

“Data is everything, we gathering economic data, demographic data and other data coupled with our resourcefulness to manage over two million people. So we must leverage on technology and data for better plans, policy design and decisions making. Smart data makes smart governance,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, in his own address reiterated commitment of his administration to make Lagos Smart City by digitalizing every operations in the state with the aim of making it the smartest city in the country.

He affirmed that the state is leaving no stone unturned to give residents sound governance through data gathering.

He said: “We need to know ourselves, so with data obtained from Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) and other agencies, we shall be able to plan well, take sound decisions and make better policies.

“All these efforts are geared towards making Lagos a smarter city in every sector of our economy in line with our economic agenda of THEMES. We are deploying 6000 kilometers fiber cables in in every nook and cranny of the state, we are working with Discos to ensure that power is stable in the state because we can’t operate without power supply.”

