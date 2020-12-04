Metro & Crime

Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu: No data, no meaningful development

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muritala Ayinla

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Thursday said that no meaningful development could be achieved without data, saying data is so crucial in delivering dividends of democracy to the citizens.
The duo disclosed this while speaking at the second edition of Art of Technology 2.0 held in Lagos.
The event with the theme: “Smart Data. Smarter Lagos”, also had the Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Plc, Dr. Demola Sogunle as keynote speaker.
Vice President Osinbajo, who joined the event virtually to deliver his address, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is working round the clock to make Nigeria a smart country noting that human creativeness and ingenuities were major assets needed to make the society a smart place.
The VP said:“it is now evident that within the next decade Nigeria will cease to be a country whose main contribution to the world is crude oil. The resources that we have which are increasingly in high demand globally, are your capacity for innovation, your imagination, your creative content and your highly adaptive solutions. Your minds and workspaces are the refineries of the present and the future.
“We are finally embracing the true logic of true wealth, it is not being a primary producer, it is about value-added, it’s about maximally leveraging what you have, technology, and in particular data offers that incredible opportunity.”
He stated that Buhari’s administration would continue to pursue its digital and technology driven agenda to keep the country at pace with the rest of the world.
“Data is everything, we gathering economic data, demographic data and other data coupled with our resourcefulness to manage over two million people. So we must leverage on technology and data for better plans, policy design and decisions making. Smart data makes smart governance,” he said.
Sanwo-Olu, in his own address reiterated commitment of his administration to make Lagos Smart City by digitalizing every operations in the state with the aim of making it the smartest city in the country.
He affirmed that the state is leaving no stone unturned to give residents sound governance through data gathering.
He said: “We need to know ourselves, so with data obtained from Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) and other agencies, we shall be able to plan well, take sound decisions and make better policies.
“All these efforts are geared towards making Lagos a smarter city in every sector of our economy in line with our economic agenda of THEMES. We are deploying 6000 kilometers fiber cables in in every nook and cranny of the state, we are working with Discos to ensure that power is stable in the state because we can’t operate without power supply.”

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Cultists hack two to death in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

A clash between De Dalm and Iceland confraternities has claimed the lives of two persons at Inen Ikot Eteye village in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.   It was learnt that the incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday. Sources said members of De Balm attacked a member of Iceland in […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo schools reopen, observe COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Some classes of students in primary and secondary schools in Oyo State yesterday resumed for academic work   . According to New Telegraph’s investigation, both public and private schools in the Ibadan metropolis complied with the COVID-19 protocol in the state. Pupils in Primary Six, those in the JSS3, as well as […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: IG visits Lagos, bemoans destruction

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla, Taiwo Jimoh and Ebube Eruchalu

    Inspector General of Police (IG), Muhammed Adamu, yesterday commiserated with the people and government of Lagos State over the destruction in the state in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.   Adamu, who visited the state, lamented the low morale of the police in the country, especially in Lagos State. He, however, said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: