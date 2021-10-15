News

Osinbajo seeks assistance for underprivileged

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has bemoaned the rate at which many children are being orphaned due to banditry, communal conflict and violence in the country. The vice-president said about 18 million children, representing over nine per cent of the total population of the country, are orphans who need assistance from the society. Speaking after the commissioning of the largest orphanage home in West Africa built in Akure, the Ondo State capital yesterday, Osinbajo advocated assistance for orphans across the country, saying there was a need to serve humanity.

The orphanage home tagged; Dorian Homes, was built by Dr. Tolulola Bayode, in honor of her late brother, who diedin2018. It is capable of housing 750 children, and is equipped with a library, clinic and skill acquisition centre for women. Osinbajo, who noted that being an orphan did not determine the greatness of a child in the future, said many great men in Nigeria and the world, were orphans, hence the need to help the children in the orphanage category.

He described the gigantic building as a palace for orphans, saying the number of widows, orphans and vulnerable children have risen astronomically in the country since 2015. He said: “We are confronted with a huge challenge. In 2015, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, estimated that there were about 17.5 million orphans and vulnerable children in a nation of about 200 million people. That is close to nine per cent of the population. Sadly this number has increased over the years due to violence, conflicts, communal clashes in different parts of the country.

