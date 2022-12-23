News

Osinbajo seeks independent funding for varsities

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for independent and creative sources of funding for public universities. The VP, who suggested the establishment of endowment funds for the sustenance of the ivory towers, said this yesterday when he played host to a delegation from the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) at the Presidential Villa. The team was led by Vice Chancellor Ayodeji Abgoola, according to Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande. The VP said: “Funding in the university system (public universities) has to be diversified. The system has to find a way to sustain itself. We really have to look carefully at how universities can make money independently. Whether it is an endowment or some other way, adopting a business model. “All of the great universities around the world have endowment funds. Raising money through independent sources for funding university education is a serious thing.”

 

Our Reporters

