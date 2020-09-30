Osinbajo seeks legislation backing for whistle-blower policy

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has called for the enactment of a law by the National Assembly legalising the whistle-blower policy of the country. Osinbajo made the call yesterday in a keynote address delivered virtually at a national conference on the whistle-blower policy in Abuja.

The Federal Government whistle-blower policy was developed as a tool for the exposure of corruption and corrupt actors in government and to validate controls and ensuring compliance with public finance management principles. According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said: “Such a law should also provide for comprehensive protection of whistle-blowers, including and against reprisals from their employers and those whose activities they expose. These may include witness protection type provisions and this will give the whistle-blower some protection where they may have to appear in court.”

The vice-president also spoke on the need to widen the scope of the policy to include issues of public safety, security, gross mismanagement of the rights of people, and waste of resources, among others.

“It is clear that under the current whistle-blowing policy, it is only with respect to acts of corruption that whistle-blowing is considered lawful. However, there are a whole range of issues that may not endanger public finance directly, but may constitute public safety or security risks; reporting such may save lives and or property. “The scope may then cover such matters as a violation of law, gross mismanagement of the rights of people and waste of public resources, or acts inimical to public health or safety,” he stressed.

On the need to further enhance the policy and domesticate it in the states and local governments across the country, Osinbajo said: “Although, some progress have been achieved through this policy, especially at the federal Level; with recoveries, prosecutions, and convictions; it is essential that the policy operates widely in states and local government areas as the tiers closest to the people and overseers of about half of the nation’s revenues.

“Exposing corruption is for the good of our nation. Our goal in this regard is to harness the huge potential of the people to deliver on their moral obligation to report cases of corruption within their immediate environments.” Underscoring the importance of his proposal for adjustments in the policy, the vice-president said: “Certainty and clarity of the reporting processes and adequate protection of the whistleblowers would improve confidence in the initiative. “Similarly, enhanced transparency and accountability in the implementation of the policy will result in more discoveries and recoveries.”

